Business
Srei Infra receives EOI from Cerberus Global Investments
Calcutta-based non-bank lender Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited has received an expression of interest (EoI) for a capital injection from Cerberus Global Investments BV, he said on Saturday. Previously, the NBFC said it had received expressions of interest from two private equity (PE) funds, US firm Arena Investors LP and Singapore Makara Capital Partners.
SEFL has entered into discussions with Arena Investors and Makara Capital and the company’s Strategic Coordination Committee (SCC), chaired by Independent Director Malay Mukherjee, is currently engaged in discussions with private equity funds to bring capital to the company, ”he said.
Cerberus is one of the world’s leading private investment firms with approximately $ 53 billion under management through multiple strategies. Cerberus is headquartered in New York, USA, and has consulting offices in Mumbai, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, London, Dublin, Dubai, Madrid, Frankfurt, among others.
SCC has set up an independent process for investments in SEFL and many large players have expressed their interest. The proposed capital injection, which is being carried out alongside the company’s debt realignment plan, is expected to provide a cushion against pandemic-induced stress in the Indian financial services space, ”he said. Ernst & Young advises the CSC on the fundraising exercise.
SEFL had proactively approached the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) with a plan that proposed repaying the loans it had borrowed in an orderly fashion over a period of time.
The company said it anticipated the impact of covid-19 and approached NCLT with a plan that proposed repayment of loans in an orderly fashion over a period of time.
Last December, Srei was granted a repayment moratorium by the Kolkata Bank of the NCLT from January 1 to June 30. As part of this plan of arrangement, the Company has proposed to make repayments to various classes of debentureholders over different periods. For example, retail investors will see their interest accrued during the moratorium period within 15 days of the end of the moratorium period. The order was challenged by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bondholders and rating agencies at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]