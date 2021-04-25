Srei Infra receives EOI from Cerberus Global Investments

Calcutta-based non-bank lender Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited has received an expression of interest (EoI) for a capital injection from Cerberus Global Investments BV, he said on Saturday. Previously, the NBFC said it had received expressions of interest from two private equity (PE) funds, US firm Arena Investors LP and Singapore Makara Capital Partners.

SEFL has entered into discussions with Arena Investors and Makara Capital and the company’s Strategic Coordination Committee (SCC), chaired by Independent Director Malay Mukherjee, is currently engaged in discussions with private equity funds to bring capital to the company, ”he said.

Cerberus is one of the world’s leading private investment firms with approximately $ 53 billion under management through multiple strategies. Cerberus is headquartered in New York, USA, and has consulting offices in Mumbai, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, London, Dublin, Dubai, Madrid, Frankfurt, among others.

SCC has set up an independent process for investments in SEFL and many large players have expressed their interest. The proposed capital injection, which is being carried out alongside the company’s debt realignment plan, is expected to provide a cushion against pandemic-induced stress in the Indian financial services space, ”he said. Ernst & Young advises the CSC on the fundraising exercise.

SEFL had proactively approached the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) with a plan that proposed repaying the loans it had borrowed in an orderly fashion over a period of time.

The company said it anticipated the impact of covid-19 and approached NCLT with a plan that proposed repayment of loans in an orderly fashion over a period of time.

Last December, Srei was granted a repayment moratorium by the Kolkata Bank of the NCLT from January 1 to June 30. As part of this plan of arrangement, the Company has proposed to make repayments to various classes of debentureholders over different periods. For example, retail investors will see their interest accrued during the moratorium period within 15 days of the end of the moratorium period. The order was challenged by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bondholders and rating agencies at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).