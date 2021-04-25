After a meteoric stock rally, lower returns to come on Wall Street





Some of Wall Street’s biggest names are forecasting a pause in a rally that has taken the S&P 500 to new highs this year, leaving investors to try to determine whether to lock in some of the jaw-dropping gains or stay the course.

Among the most recent is Goldman Sachs, whose analysts said on Wednesday that an expected spike in US growth in the second quarter could be linked to lower stock returns.

Morgan Stanley warned earlier this week that stocks would face headwinds soon. Deutsche Bank this month called for a 10% pullback in the S&P 500 as growth slows, and BofA Global Research has backed a year-end target for the index around 8% below current levels .

A relatively long period without a significant drop in stocks also worried some investors.

The S&P 500 fell at least 5% every 177 calendar days, according to Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

The latest market advance lasted 211 days without such a drop.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see some kind of pullback for no particular reason other than people starting to think maybe it’s a little ahead of itself,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth.

The flurry of warnings presents a conundrum for some investors.

While many would like to protect profits from the market’s 85% rise since the trough of last year’s pandemic, last year’s pullbacks have been hard to time and followed by sharp rebounds, strengthening the case for of holding and buying more when stocks plunge.

According to Stovall, the two big drops in the S&P since March 2020 have seen an average drop of around 8%, for 12 days downhill and 45 days to regain lost ground.

Either way, the market hit new highs weeks later, a trend some have attributed to unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus that boosted investor confidence.

“Since the bear market in March of last year, buying declines have been rewarded more than anything,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.

Since the lows of the Great Financial Crisis, the index has climbed 511%, despite five declines of 10% or more and falling 34% last March, giving investors another argument to buy and hold.

Nonetheless, some are bracing for potential turmoil, reflecting concerns ranging from the increase in Covid-19 cases, and fearing that most of the economic benefits of a massive fiscal stimulus have already been taken into account.

Sources on Thursday said the White House would almost propose doubling capital gains taxes for the rich. Stocks were on track for a decline this week, but the S&P 500 is still up 10% in 2021. In options markets, the one-month moving average of put options open to open calls, a sentiment measure, is the most bearish in about a month. year, indicating a demand for protection against declining stocks.

The options data also shows a decrease in demand for upside positioning.

The two-month buying bias of the S&P, an option-based measure of rising investor demand, has fallen sharply since early April.

“Investors potentially see a lack of catalysts for another higher leg,” Chris Murphy of Susquehanna International Group said in a recent memo.

Next week, investors will be following the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting closely, as well as US President Joe Biden’s speech to Congress and the earnings of companies such as Apple Inc and Google-parent Alphabet Inc. valuation rich in stocks. , with the S&P 500 trading at 22.3 times forecast earnings forecasts, up from a historical average of 15.4 times, according to Refinitiv Datastream. “The market is expensive, so we looked for stocks that always seem to be on the rise,” said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

His company has sold some stakes in tech-related stocks such as Apple and Amazon Inc. in recent weeks, and has bought shares of Prudential Financial, energy company Pioneer Natural Resources and home builder Green Brick. Partners.

Still, the market has beaten analysts’ predictions before.







