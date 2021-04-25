Absas CEO exit creates more than just a headache for lender

The separation between Absa Group Ltd. and CEO Daniel Mminele following a board collapse leaves the future of South Africa’s third largest bank in limbo.

President Wendy Lucas-Bull has said the board needs to act quickly to bring stability, but the to-do list for interim director Jason Quinn and whoever fills the role on a permanent basis is long. The company is about three years into a new era as a freshly independent group following a split from the former UK parent company Barclays Plc and signs of a new direction are just beginning to form.

The lender’s first black CEO resigned on Tuesday following a dispute with some subordinate directors over strategy, less than two months after his deputy Peter Matlare died from complications from Covid-19. The dilemma now facing the Johannesburg-based company is whether to name an internal successor to Mminele or target a foreigner again.

Photographer: Erica Canepa / Bloomberg

Among employees, “morale and confidence are at their lowest,” said Joe Kokela, general secretary of the South African finance union.

Absa said the bank understood the “concerns and disappointment.”

“Jason was charge making sure the business remains resilient, ”the company said in an email comment. “His goal will be to align leaders and colleagues on a clear path forward.”

The lender this month closed a $ 6 billion money market mutual fund, South Africa’s largest, reigniting speculation that the bank may consider selling its more asset management unit. large. Absa is also the only one of the country’s top three lenders to oppose resuming dividend payments after a coronavirus-related hiatus, suggesting a different take on handling the crisis compared to rivals.

Investment banking director Charles Russon and retail director Arrie Rautenbach are both pushing to focus more on their respective divisions, while the rest of the Africa portfolio – which was previously part of the remit de Matlare – remains without an official ruler. Quinn also has a number of other leadership roles to fill, including a head of digital solutions, innovation and technology.

“ Unmanageable complexities ”

“The appointment of an external CEO to implement a strategy that had already been developed and approved by a management team and a board of directors created unmanageable complexities,” said Stefan Swanepoel, equity analyst at Prudential Investment Managers , which owns 2.4% of the bank’s shares. “We would rather see this resolved than continue as a fracture incorporating unnecessary friction.”

It took Absa nearly a year to nominate Mminele, who became the bank’s third CEO in two years when he replaced the former permanent director, Maria Ramos, in early 2020. The former deputy governor the country’s central bank also became the third black leader of a major South African lender, but his departure this week reduced that number to one.

Basani Maluleke of African Bank Holdings Ltd. stepped down in January.

South Africa has focused its efforts on increasing the number of black executives in business to reflect its demographics and help reverse the effects of apartheid policies.

“Every time a black executive officer leaves, it’s a setback,” Polo Leteka Radebe, president of the Association of Black Investment and Securities Professionals, said in response to written questions.

As Absa struggles to identify a new CEO, Quinn, who has served as its chief financial officer since 2016, must continue to implement the strategy announced in 2018 to reclaim the market share lost to competitors during the Barclays era. .

“The implementation of the strategy has so far shown signs of success,” said Swanepoel of Prudential.