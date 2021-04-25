UK officials strike deal to buy tens of millions more doses of Pfizer vaccine

Bloomberg

The most indebted European countries are not ready for the reality of the market

(Bloomberg) – Europe improving economic outlook as Covid-19 vaccinations resume also accelerates timeline towards new danger As investors prepare for the burst of growth, they also prepare for the inevitable consequence: the withdrawal of the European Central Bank emergency financing. For the regions, the most indebted economies, including Italy which stands out forever, would put them face to face with market forces that they cannot manage. Citigroup Inc. is bracing for a cut in bond purchases as early as June, and M&G Investments says it’s time to start shorting peripheral debt, due to the ECB’s dramatic measures over the past year , borrowing costs in the euro zone have never been so disconnected from risk. Much of the region is emerging from the back of the worst recession since at least World War II, deficits have skyrocketed and debt is at mind-blowing levels, yet an investor lending money to Italy for 10 years cannot expect to receive an interest rate of around 0.75%. Greek bonds, considered an unwanted asset by the three major rating agencies, have a rate of less than 1%. Ten years ago, the debt crisis in the eurozone pushed yields above 40% .You only get temporary elimination of credit risk from European sovereigns when you are in an emergency situation, said Eric Lonergan, fund manager at M&G. The problem is, when you come out of an emergency you come back to market forces in your bond market and some of those numbers look really, really bad. Europe is ironically vulnerable to the recovery. The eurozone debt pickup is mostly driven by the ECB’s pandemic € 1.85 trillion ($ 2.2 trillion) bond purchase program, which has helped fuel the pockets of investors . In the past year alone, Italian bonds have achieved returns of more than 10%, according to the Bloomberg Barclays indices. In ten years, they would have almost doubled their money. The country is able to refinance its debt at much lower yields thanks to the ECB, so the crisis has been somewhat of a blessing in disguise for Italy, according to Hendrik Tuch, head of NL fixed income at Aegon Asset Management. The low yields and spreads of Italian sovereign bonds are not realized in Rome but in Brussels and Frankfurt, which is the main problem for the long-term outlook for Italian sovereign bonds, as ECB President Christine Lagarde, said this week that it would be premature to talk about it. facilitating the support, the debate on what to do and when could be fast approaching. Some policymakers are poised to argue at the June meeting that the pandemic emergency purchasing program is expected to start scaling back in the third quarter, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing officials familiar with internal deliberations. Read more: ECB officials expect rocky June decision on crisis program Lagarde says ECB is not discussing phase-out of stimulus Bloomberg Economics: Lagardes Optimism suggests less buying of PEPP after 2Q Despite Lagardes’ reassuring words, such a speech will heighten investor attention on the day of the calculation. Without emergency aid, the focus will shift back to debt in Greece, Italy and Spain, which increased further in 2020 due to needed health and crisis spending, and whether it can ever be brought under control. Global Bond Director Robert Tipp has maintained his lean towards peripheral bonds since the sovereign debt crisis, but is also starting to worry about the post-tap outlook. back to fiscal rectitude, he said. The fundamentals are lousy for some of these countries. For now, EU member states are gearing up to spend money from the bloc’s stimulus fund, which is expected to start disbursing cash around mid-year. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the former ECB president, credited with saving the euro during the last debt crisis, plans to reorganize the Italian economy with more than 200 billion euros in funds, But if this stimulus will help the recovery, the question is whether it will generate sustained growth strong enough to significantly reduce Italy’s huge debt, which currently accounts for around 160% of economic output. Fitch Ratings warned this month that Greece’s debt-to-GDP ratio will remain above 200% this year and that any failure to reduce it could result in negative rating action. Another key question is when The EU could re-impose fiscal rules that have been suspended. during the pandemic and what form they will take. While some countries’ fiscal positions have to be tackled, overly strict targets, for example on deficits, could do more harm than good by sucking the life out of economies. Saxo Bank A / S is one of the biggest evildoers on the European periphery, warning that there could be a part 2 sovereign debt crisis, starting with an exodus of foreign investors from Greek debt, where they hold 90%. Saxos’ concern is that with US bond yields 60 basis points higher than at the start of the year and with the currency hedging equation increasingly favorable, investors would rather invest money in them. rather than in more efficient European states. will see him once again grappling with the challenge inherent in the euro zone: defining monetary policy for 19 countries with very different economic, inflationary, unemployment and debt situations. If it starts to tighten, the peripheral countries will be the ones to lose, making their huge deficits more difficult to finance. It’s very hard to see anything other than fiscal austerity, said M & Gs Lonergan. I don't know when it's going to hit, but I think you get a very, very good chance if you now take a look at a lot of the more vulnerable parts of the European bond market.