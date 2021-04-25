Digital Art Frenzy Raises Questions For Taxation and Law Enforcement | Business

Last month’s sale of a digital artwork for a near record price raises new questions about a technology the financial industry sees as offering great opportunity.
Christies auctioned the artwork for $ 69 million and recorded the transaction on a public blockchain as a non-fungible token, or NFT. The digital collage incorporating 5,000 distinct digital images was created by Beeple, real name Mike Winkelmann, and can be viewed on the auction house’s website.
The prize illustrates the frenzy involving non-fungible tokens, which are based on the same technology that powers cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ether. Tokens are single records that represent another asset. Unlike cash or cryptocurrency, a non-fungible token is not completely interchangeable with another.
The wave of activity and surging prices for non-fungible tokens raise questions for federal officials about whether the assets are susceptible to money laundering, manipulation or tax evasion. The experience of the art worlds can also give federal regulators a glimpse of the challenges ahead as well as a tool to address those challenges. Blockchains in which cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens are bought and sold are an area of vulnerability.
Tim Carpenter, who oversees the FBI’s Art Crime Team, said the scale of the art industry money laundering problem is enormous.
Criminal enterprises have long viewed the art market as a useful place to hide their illicit products, he said. Much of this is because the art market is almost completely unregulated.
Carpenter spoke with CQ Roll Call about the use of art to launder money in general and was not authorized to speak specifically about NFTs.
The NFT frenzy saw Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sell his first tweet as NFT for $ 2.9 million and soccer player Rob Gronkowski sell over 300 collectible cards for a total of around 1. , $ 6 million. In February, an animated GIF of the cartoon Nyan Cat grossed more than $ 500,000 in token.
The markets in which tokens are created, bought and sold saw a combined trading volume of $ 342 million in February, up from $ 12 million in December, according to blockchain application tracker DappRadar.
Art auction houses are not subject to the same know your customer and anti-money laundering rules as banks and financial institutions. This makes it an attractive vehicle to hide the illicit origins of funds.
Soaring prices and the ease of movement across borders also make non-fungible tokens attractive products for laundering wealth, Carpenter said.
Josh White, an assistant professor of finance at Vanderbilt University, said the anonymity offered by non-fungible tokens can raise some of the same money laundering issues as the physical art world. White was an economist for the Securities and Exchange Commission from 2012 to 2014 and then served as a visiting scholar and consultant at the agency.
Blockchain is inherently both visible and anonymous, he said. If I was transferring money from the drug trade or any kind of illegal activity, the cryptocurrency space and NFT space by relationship is definitely a way to move assets in a significant way, anonymously, to try to get around some of the banking rules we’ve put in place to identify this type of thing.
The potential use of non-fungible tokens for illicit activities is likely driving some of the demand and, by extension, the value of non-fungible tokens, he said. Non-fungible tokens that trade on blockchains, like Ethereum, which also support cryptocurrency provide an additional layer of anonymity as users can purchase tokens with cryptocurrencies they also own from anonymously, White said.
Even for a scammer, the non-fungible token is not without risk, as its value could drop. If a criminal buys a van Gogh painting for money laundering or illegal trading, the artwork will still be valuable years from now, White said.
But the token, you don’t really know, he said. What if the speculative market were to stop? What if there was no more demand for NFT? The value could go to zero very quickly, while the value for the van Gogh is still there.
Manipulative tradingWhether non-fungible tokens play a long-term role in illegal transactions depends on their ease of trading and price stability.
In the meantime, they’re more likely to attract people who try to manipulate prices than money launderers, White said. He cited similarities between the emerging non-fungible token market and the penny stock pumping and emptying systems he studied at the SEC.
Regardless of the new technology, much of the fraud is the same, he said.
Manipulators would attract other investors by creating the appearance of liquidity or demand for a penny by passing assets between accounts controlled by the same group of people through wash transactions.
For NFTs, you can see the exact same thing, White said. An individual can trade an NFT between different cryptocurrency accounts that they control to attract buyers.
The emerging cryptocurrency industry largely kept an eye on the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during its early years, but investigating this type of manipulative trading would likely fall to the Department of Justice, White said. , noting that unlike penny stocks, no – fungible tokens are not securities. The department can partner with the Treasurys Financial Crimes Enforcement Network if a program involves banks, or with the CFTC if it includes derivatives.
White said investigators looking for manipulations in non-fungible token markets have one advantage: the blockchain itself, which should reveal whether the same accounts are passing a token back and forth, even if the account owners are anonymous.
Tax evasion monitoringMichelle Hutchens, assistant professor of accounting at Gies College of Business in Champaign, Ill., Said public digital blockchain registration would also help the IRS track the flow of wealth and uncover the escape. fiscal.
There are certain areas of the economy where potential tax evasion or evasion is easier because wealth is less traceable, she said, adding that there is no equivalent public registry of taxes. transactions in the monetary economy or for body art.
With the right tools, non-fungible token transactions are definitely traceable, she said in an interview, calling it a tight paper trail.
The IRS is keenly aware of the use of blockchain to move wealth and is investing in the skills needed to trace these trades, she said.
Guard and customsWasim Ahmad, head of cryptocurrency at digital asset security and storage company Vault12 Inc., said non-fungible tokens raise questions about the nature of digital asset custody and the corresponding tax implications. The question is familiar in the securities markets.
Ahmad corrected what he called a misconception about non-fungible tokens, saying in an interview that tokens and the digital art they represent are often confused.
They talk about the NFT, which is the record for art, and they talk about the art itself as if it’s one thing, and it’s not one thing, he said. The NFT looks a lot more like a receipt.
The tax question is whether owners of non-fungible tokens should have access to the same tax havens as physical art collectors. They can delay or avoid certain taxes by storing art in warehouses called freeports that exist outside national jurisdictions.
If you buy something and it goes straight to a free shipping and you don’t receive it, you don’t pay certain duties and taxes, he said. There is no digital equivalent of this.
Ahmad said he was exploring whether a digital free port was needed and how it would work legally.