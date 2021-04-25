Texan Company and Dana Gas Cancel $ 236 Million Deal in Egypt





Dana Gas PJSC's $ 236 million deal to sell oil and gas blocks in Egypt to Texas-based IPR Energy Group has failed. The agreement between the two firms, announced in October, was terminated after failing to finalize terms, Dana Gas said in a statement Sunday at the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange. Dana Gas said it will now hold onto the assets, which represented production equivalent to 31,000 barrels of oil per day in 2019. The company, one of the largest private sector gas producers in the Middle East, will also drill an exploration well in the offshore block. 6 in the first quarter of 2023. The Sharjah, UAE-based company was due to receive $ 153 million in cash and up to $ 83 million in contingency payments. While Dana Gas is still assessing the financial implications of the cancellation, it believes Egyptian assets will improve its balance sheet and profitability "in the years to come," he said. Read: Oil rally risks reverse if idle fields return, says Dana Gas Dana Gas said last year that the sale would help pay off a $ 309 million sukuk. While the Islamic bond was redeemed at the end of November, the firm took $ 90 million Dubai bridging loan Mashreq Bank. Dana Gas did not say in Sunday's statement how he would repay the loan. The company intended to focus on expanding production in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq after the sale. Dana gas said on Tuesday that the Kurdistan regional government – which had in the past paid late production bills – was paying its bills "on time".







