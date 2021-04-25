$ 27 billion deal with Refinitiv could prove terminal for London Stock Exchange chief





Based on anecdotal market commentary, it is reasonable to expect shareholders to demand specific answers to pointed strategy questions about how and when the Refinitiv investment will pay off, says Douglas Taylor, consultant on the data market. It’s legitimate to question the comeback, but Refinitiv brings valuable strengths to the LSE. Schwimmer, a former Goldman Sachs banker, is clearly aware that he needs to bring investors to the side after a short period of taking advantage of the lingering effect of such a big deal. One of the LSE’s Top 20 Investors said the summit’s tone has been a little excused recently, arguing that while it still supports the strategy, the unexpected billion dollar integration bill seems a bit amateurish for what is supposed to be a super hot quality company and has tarnished the mark slightly. Nick Train, co-founder of Lindsell Train, another of LSE’s biggest shareholders, said in his latest investor update that while the scale of the integration undoubtedly carries execution risk, the bosses of the LSE had defended the problems to him, arguing that they knew Refinitiv was a company that needed work. Part of the investment thesis was based on the knowledge that Thomson Reuters had under-invested in certain areas. Considering the scale and complexity of the business, this would still require heavy loads, he wrote. The objectives in terms of sales, synergies and operating margins remain unchanged. Tackling Bloomberg A third fund manager, who previously worked for one of LSE’s top investors, is less sympathetic. I’m not surprised that they underestimated the integration costs and how much investment is required Anyone who has used Reuters before knows how clunky parts of it have become and how slow their servers are. and how often the pages hang or hang, he says. They probably should have noticed. This argument was heard loud and clear earlier this month when Refinitivs Eikon terminals, which are special computers used by traders to access current information on the financial markets, suffered an outage lasting several hours.

