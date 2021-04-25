The COVID-19 pandemic and the recession that followed put 4.2 million Americans out of work for 27 weeks or more. For adults in their 50s and 60s who are already nearing the end of their careers, retiring early may seem easier than competing with younger applicants in an increasingly competitive job market. But when it comes to retirement, you always have to think about the long game. Early retirement has its benefits, but it can also lead to a dangerous financial deficit if you are not prepared for it.

Why retiring early may not be a good idea

When you retire earlier than expected, you need to earn less dollars to cover more years of expenses. You need to cut your annual retirement expenses or you’ll run out of cash early on, and if your budget only covered the basics to get started, you’re in trouble.

You may decide to start Social Security early to help cover some of your extra costs, but it could actually make your financial problems worse. Claiming Social Security before full retirement age (FRA) reduces the size of your monthly checks. For seniors living in their mid-80s or beyond, it could also reduce their lifetime benefits, which could cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars over the course of their retirement.

And when you finally run out of money? Then you have to rely on your family members and friends to get you through. This can make it more difficult for them to take care of their families and save for their own retirement, creating a vicious cycle.

This does not mean that early retirement is always doomed to fail. If you have enough money to cover your bills for the additional years, you might not have any problem. But if you’re worried about running out of money prematurely, you should explore some of the options below before deciding to retire early.

Alternatives to early retirement

Ideally, you would be able to find another full-time job where you earned as much or more than before, so that you can continue to save and retire on your original timeline. But that’s not possible for a lot of people right now. So you have to do the right thing to do. Look for work and try to find a job that will provide you with a steady source of income for the time being until you can afford your retirement or find something better.

The federal government is still offering Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) until September 6, 2021, so if you can’t find a job, you can count on it to cover some of your expenses over the next few months. You should also look at national and local programs that might be available to help those who cannot find work due to the pandemic.

While these things don’t cover all of your expenses, they can reduce the amount you have to withdraw from your retirement savings to cover the rest. This will help your nest egg to last a little longer.

Things to consider if you retire early

If you have no choice but to rely on your retirement savings, you need to take a close look at your retirement budget. The trips you might have wanted to take and the big ticket items you were planning to buy in happier days might not be possible anymore, as your savings now have to cover more years of bills. Consider lowering the withdrawal rate from your retirement account and look for other ways to reduce your expenses, such as refinancing your home.

You should also think about how you are going to finance your retirement if you are under 59 and a half. Normally there is a 10% early withdrawal penalty for withdrawing money from your retirement accounts before this age, but there are several ways around this problem.

The Rule of 55 allows you to take withdrawals without penalty from the year you turn 55 (or 50 for public service employees) if you have resigned or been laid off or fired from your job, but only from the retirement account associated with your recent employer.

You can also make approximately equal periodic payments (SEPP). This is where you withdraw equal amounts from your retirement accounts for at least five years or until you turn 59 and a half, whichever is later.

Finally, you can trust sources that the government will not penalize you for using. Roth IRA contributions are always yours to take out without penalty whenever you want, because you’ve already paid taxes on them in the year you made them. However, the same does not apply to Roth IRA earnings or conversions. You can also rely on the money you have hidden in a taxable brokerage account if you have one. These are not retirement accounts, so they are not subject to the 59 1/2 limit.

In a perfect world, you could afford to retire easily, but that just isn’t a reality for most people. And at times like these, you have to be prepared to adjust your plans on the fly. But that doesn’t mean making rash decisions that will come back to haunt you later. You still need to carefully weigh all of your options and try to lay off your retirement savings for as long as possible to give yourself the best chance for a financially secure future.