Beating the market is tough, but that’s the goal

Some time ago I discussed an article written by Hendrik Bessembinder, professor of finance at Arizona State University, with which I disagree, but which seems to be particularly applicable to what many think. be the current investment climate.

The paper began with the theme that while investing in stocks makes sense, the obstacles facing individual stock pickers are daunting.

According to Bessembinder, the individual actions look like lottery tickets. A very small percentage of the actions worked well. Plus, when all wins and losses are counted, you get zero return.

Bessembinder also claimed that 58% of all individual stocks since 1926 have not outperformed one-month Treasuries in their lifetime. This is a low bar given the yields on one month treasury bills.

Look at the problem from a slightly different perspective. Most people have never had the pleasure (or the pain, as the case may be) of starting, building and growing a business. If so, you know it’s hard work and the risks are high.

About 90% of all startups fail within the first year. Therefore, finding a business that will continue to grow and create value for more than 20 years is a difficult prospect.

Likewise, being able to identify what Bessembinder wrote is the 4% of all stocks that will generate long-term gains is extremely difficult.

You have to develop a process that gives you the best chance of finding long-term investments that increase and consist of income. Wait a minute! Doesn’t that sound a bit like the 10 years of increasing dividends and intrinsic value, an approach I talk about so often?

Most stocks can, at one time or another, perform relatively poorly. This is the nature of investing. However, if you are patient, the good years can far outweigh the weak few.

I agree that there are two main ways to outperform the market. You can profit from the short-term price dislocation from a company’s value, or use the long-term mix to potentially outperform the market.

Both require strong behavioral skills, great patience, and considerable knowledge of your investments. At the same time, carefully selected equity portfolios can significantly outperform the performance of Treasury securities.

Data released by New York University professor of finance, Aswath Damodaran, whose work I admire, indicates that since 1928, stocks have returned around 9.5% per year, compared to just 4.9% for stocks. 10-year Treasury bills and 3.5% for three-month Treasury bills. .

There is no debate that statistically the stock market has positive asymmetric significance, a relatively small number of outliers like Apple have returns so high that they push the average up.

I also take issue with Bessembinder’s generalization that stock markets are highly efficient, which means that all available information has already been incorporated into stock prices and therefore it is not possible to generate a return greater than that. S&P 500 Index. Most university studies agree with me.

My own research, including that incorporated into my PhD thesis, shows quite succinctly and with statistical significance that the use of key factors such as increasing dividends and intrinsic value, i.e. modeling discounted cash flows can allow the construction of portfolios capable of outperforming the S&P 500 index over a period of 3 to 5 years.

What is even more infuriating is the suggestion that the only way to invest is through index or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Not only can you not beat the market if you buy the market, but in my opinion it is also an abdication of your investment responsibilities.

Here are a few tips. While not the easiest to read, Aswath Damodaran’s books are excellent and will provide you with solid investment knowledge and guidance. Easier reading, and should be mandatory for any investor, is Benjamin Grahams, The Intelligent Investor.

