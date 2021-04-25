China Huarong Delays Release Of 2020 Results After April Deadline





China Huarong Asset Management Co. said its 2020 results will be postponed beyond the April 30 deadline, which could further rattle investors’ nerves after growing concerns over potential bad debt manager defaults. owned by the State have caused a collapse of its obligations. Company auditors need more time to complete an unspecified transaction before they can release results, according to one declaration posted on Chinamoney.com, which is operated by China Foreign Exchange Trade System. Huarong reiterated that its operations are stable and all lines of business are functioning normally. The company, China’s largest distressed asset manager, missed the March 31 deadline to announce preliminary results, also saying its auditors needed more time. The company’s shares have been suspended since April 1. The initial delay in the announcement by China Huarong raised concerns about its financial health and launched a nearly two-week drop in its dollar bonds. Three large credit companies, Moody’s Investor Service, Fitch ratings and S&P Global Ratings has revised the company’s debt rating for possible downgrade. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange, where the shares are listed, has an April 30 deadline for companies to file final results. Market concerns eased after reports that Huarong has taken steps to repay the bonds maturing in April. Previously, Bloomberg reported that the company had offered a sweep an overhaul that includes offloading its unprofitable and non-essential activities to boost profitability and avoid the need for debt restructuring. The Chinese Ministry of Finance, Huarong’s largest shareholder, is considering transferring its participation to Central Huijin Investment Ltd., a unit of the country’s sovereign wealth fund, told Bloomberg a person familiar with the matter earlier this month. Balance sheet China is also considering a plan that would see the central bank assume more than 100 billion yuan ($ 15.4 billion) in assets from China’s Huarong to help the company clean up its balance sheet, Bloomberg reported last week. Huarong is one of the four public entities set up by China in 1999 to help manage bad debts in the country’s banking system. The company is listed in Hong Kong after a $ 2.5 billion IPO in 2015, giving it a market value of over $ 15 billion. Its shares last traded at a third of that. Under former President Lai Xiaomin, Huarong expanded into areas such as securities trading, trusts and other investments, deviating from the original mandate of disposing of bad debt. But he has faced challenges since Lai was investigated in 2018. He was executed earlier this year for corruption after a brief trial, an unusually harsh sentence for such a crime. The company owes bondholders the equivalent of $ 41.8 billion, with $ 16.9 billion maturing by the end of next year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Huarong reported a 92% drop in net profit for the first half of 2020, as the value of some assets fell as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. – With the help of Kevin Kingsbury, Lucille Liu, Zhe Huang and Yuling Yang Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

