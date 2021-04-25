What to do if your retirement savings took a hit in 2020

All is not lost if your retirement account was derailed last year.

It seems some of us spent the first few months of 2021 talking about how horrible 2020 is. Today we are going to discuss one of the reasons why it has hit some people so hard.

Even if you were lucky enough to avoid contracting COVID-19, many Americans have been forced to face a loss of income. It was also a time when millions of people lost their retirement savings. And this happened despite the fact that US corporate profits hit record highs in the third quarter of the year.

Three reasons why retirement savings have been affected

If you’ve seen your retirement savings shrink, or found that they weren’t growing at the rate you expected, it was probably for one of the following reasons:

You work for one of the roughly 10% of U.S. companies that have suspended their 401 (k) correspondence, telling employees they can no longer afford that benefit. You lost your job and had to save money to keep a roof over your head and food on the table. You are a business owner forced to close your doors as COVID-19 has started to spread.

How to get your retirement savings back on track

The problem with a crisis is that it provides the opportunity to reassess your position and come up with a new plan for the future. If you’re worried that you’ll never recover, take a deep breath. Investing has always been like stepping on a swing. Sometimes you’re up and sometimes you’re down. Historically, however, investors tend to end up landing in a “high” position. Here are the steps to take if 2020 has left your retirement account a little worse for wear and tear.

Check the status of the 401 (k) plan at work

If your business has suspended its 401 (k) matching program, check with Human Resources to see if it has been reinstated. According to a survey by Willis Towers Watson, around 2.5% of companies that initially suspended their contributions had collected them by December.

Open an IRA

If you don’t have an IRA account set up yet, consider opening one now. Like a 401 (k), an IRA is a retirement plan. It saves you money for retirement and can help offset losses from the past year. Here are the individual contribution limits for Traditional and Roth IRAs for 2021:

$ 6,000 ($ 7,000 if you’re 50 or over)

If you earned less than $ 6,000 (or $ 7,000 at age 50 or older), the maximum contribution is your taxable income for the year

To note: We recognize that you may not have the additional funds available to contribute immediately, particularly if you have been hit hard by the events of the past year. One of the great things about an IRA is that, depending on your income, it can reduce the amount of taxes you owe at the end of the year. Another advantage is that you don’t have to find a specific amount of money all at once. As life begins to normalize, you can bring what you have available to you when it is available.

Explore a Solo 401 (k)

A 401 (k) solo plan is designed for self-employed individuals without employees. It works the same as a regular 401 (k), and like an IRA, gives you control over your retirement savings. The amount you can contribute is limited ($ 19,500 per year or $ 26,000 if you are 50 or over. In addition, as a business owner, you can wear the hat of “employer” and contribute 25 additional% of your income).

The trick is to find a broker with tons of 401 (k) solo experience that lets you contribute at your own pace. Again, when you rebuild your finances you might not be able to contribute, but this plan allows you to add funds as much as you can.

Free up funds

It’s time to revisit your monthly budget, make cuts where (and if) possible, and put those funds in your retirement account. Even if the only thing you can cut is a premium channel or two, it could cost an additional $ 16- $ 32 per month to replenish your savings. You may not be able to get everything you lost back right away, but the sooner you get your money back at work, the faster it can grow.

Turn something you enjoy into a side crush

If you have time, take a look at some of the side activities you can do at home. It could be fun (and distracting) to use your talents to earn extra cash, and you’ll have more to save for retirement.

Automate your savings

Make it a priority to pay yourself first by making pension contributions automatic every month. As long as you have enough income to meet your basic needs, your first priority should be to showcase your retirement nest, and automation makes that easier.

Postpone retirement a little

Taking a hit on your retirement account doesn’t mean you have to work 10 more years, but it can be easier to recoup if you add to the number of years you plan to work. Each year you delay retirement increases the amount of Social Security benefits you receive. If you are in good health, consider catching up to 2020 with an extra year of employment.

When we think back to 2020, we hope we feel more than regrets. We are lucky to have survived it and we are delighted if we learn from it. Now that you know how easy it is to lose some of your retirement in a crisis situation, double your protection. To that end, consider setting up an emergency savings plan and protecting your assets from whatever the future may hold in store for you.