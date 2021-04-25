Coinbase stock drops 32% as crypto value plunges $ 220 billion

The Coinbase logo displayed on the screen of a phone and the representation of Bitcoin can be seen in this … [+] Illustrative photo taken in Krakow, Poland on April 15, 2021 (Photo by Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Cryptocurrencies offer mixed incentives to incumbents in the financial services industry.

Incumbents appreciate the fees they charge players for trading cryptocurrencies and the interest they extract to cash in on their risky bets. At the same time, regulators are requiring banks to know their customers (KYC) so as not to launder criminals’ money.

Unfortunately, the most basic principle of cryptocurrencies is embedded in their name, the people who own them do. anonymously.

Crypto rises rapidly when people can borrow money to control more than what their money can buy as its market price rises. Rising prices are stimulating the urge to borrow money to control more crypto.

When prices fall, crypto exchanges require account holders to supplement their accounts with cash, failing which the accounts are automatically liquidated.

What else. If the government decides to punish or impose disclosure fees on financial institutions that engage in crypto trading, it could further reduce demand for crypto.

These market dynamics are bad for Coinbase, whose stock has lost 32% of its value since its peak on April 14.

Should you buy Coinbase at its lower price? I would be more inclined to say yes if three issues affecting Coinbase could be resolved

Regulatory issues that prevent him from working with the financial system

The ease with which hackers steal it

Coinbase over-reliance on trading commissions

Cryptos Sudden Dive

A $ 220 billion crypto market cap was wiped out in an hour on April 18, according to the the Wall Street newspaper. Bitcoin, for example, peaked at $ 64,829 on April 14, and by the start of April 23, it had lost 24% of that value to $ 49,334.

No doubt those who have been riding the Bitcoin pony since the start of 2020 don’t care much about that little hiccup. After all, its price more than tripled in 2020 and doubled to start 2021 before slipping, the Journal notes.

An analyst said Bitcoin has broken a technical base. Momentum Structural Analysis analyst Michael Oliver said: We believe bitcoins are broken for now based on technical trend lines.

Will the Treasury Department charge financial institutions for alleged use of cryptocurrencies to launder money? The Journal reported that this rumor surfaced on Twitter, was amplified by some media outlets, and elicited no comment from a Treasury Department spokesperson.

Unsurprisingly, crypto volatility is fueled by emotion and low-collateralized debt. The result of falling crypto prices cost traders $ 10.1 billion on April 17, with more than 90% of funds being liquidated due to high leveraged bullish bets on Bitcoin.

Binance, which dominates the world in terms of crypto trading volume, accounted for about half of crypto liquidations, many of which were automatic. This is because Binance and other exchanges allow individual investors to deposit a relatively small amount of money up front to place an outsized bet, the Journal reported.

If the price of Bitcoin drops, account holders have to deposit more money into their accounts or the exchange will automatically liquidate their holdings, creating what Chris Zuehlke, global head of crypto trader Cumberland, called the potential for a series. of liquidations in cascade, consecutive.

Why not? For some futures, Binance allows leverage of 125 to 1, which means they can only deposit 80 cents to accumulate the equivalent of $ 100 of bitcoin. the Journal noted.

Coinbase drops from post-IPO peak

Coinbase, the largest U.S. crypto exchange I wrote about on April 13, has suffered an almost 32% drop in value since peaking at a market cap of $ 85 billion on April 14, its first trading day.

In my opinion, there are two issues with crypto that need to be addressed and one with Coinbases’ business model before I feel comfortable owning Coinbase.

Regulatory issues that keep crypto from breaking out of the mainstream

There is considerable uncertainty over how governments will regulate crypto In February, Bank of America released a report warning of its risks and the potential for market disruption due to government anti-privacy measures, according to CoinDesk.

The report notes that crypto calls into question the government’s ability to impose taxes and control the flow of capital into and out of its regional jurisdiction. The report notes that, depending on how it is regulated, the United States could prohibit all institutions and intermediaries from conducting crypto transactions or increase the requirements for customer disclosure and access to customers. such exchanges.

Banks are required to know their customers and private digital assets are set up specifically to allow people to avoid this KYC requirement. To avoid causing huge losses to cryptocurrency owners, governments could replace private digital assets with publicly controlled assets, CoinDesk wrote.

The Bank of Americas report concludes that due to this high level of regulatory uncertainty, investors should approach digital assets with caution. In my opinion, crypto is much closer to a lottery ticket than an investment.

The ease with which hackers steal it

In 2020, billions of crypto were stolen in 122 attacks, according to ZDNet. As of January 2021, these hacks amounted to $ 3.8 billion stolen.

The good news is that the number of attacks fell 8% from 133 in 2019. Attacks in 2020 fall into three categories:

Ethereum applications. Decentralized applications running on the Ethereum platform had 47 attacks (January 2021 value of $ 437 million)

Decentralized applications running on the Ethereum platform had 47 attacks (January 2021 value of $ 437 million) Cryptocurrency Exchanges had 28 attacks (valued at $ 300 million in casualties in January 2021)

had 28 attacks (valued at $ 300 million in casualties in January 2021) Blockchain wallets. $ 3 billion in losses were due to 27 blockchain wallet attacks averaging $ 112 million per wallet hack event, compared to around $ 10 million per attack on Ethereum applications or exchanges.

For an in-depth look at how North Korea stole at least $ 1.75 billion worth of cryptocurrency representing around 10% of its defense budget, read this New Yorker article.

The good news is that in 2020 there has been a slight decrease in the number of blockchain-related attacks, down 8% from 133 attacks in 2019, and that number is expected to decline further in 2021, a. noted ZDNet.

Coinbase over-reliance on trading commissions

86% of Coinbases 2020 revenue came from trading commissions. In the first quarter of 2021, Coinbase collected transaction fees of 0.46%, which is 46 times higher than the fees charged by these two exchanges.

Crypto trading rivals such as Gemini, Bitstamp, Kraken, Binance and others, MarketWatch notes, could reduce transaction fees to zero, which would reduce Coinbases revenue.

An analyst sees the risk that pressure on prices will offset opportunities for the stock to rise. According to MarketWatchMizuho analyst Dan Dolev wrote that “Over time, COIN’s fees may come under downward pressure from competing platforms following in the footsteps of commission-free stock trading, as platforms -forms like PayPal and Cash App primarily use crypto trading products as tools for engagement. ”

Dolev wrote a survey of several hundred bitcoin traders found that 55% of them rated low transaction fees as the second behind security as a factor they use to choose which platforms to use. crypto trading applications.

He also noted that there is significant overlap between users of the Coinbase, PayPal, and Squares trading platforms.

It makes me think that Coinbase must either cut its fees, offer a valuable new service to customers that its competitors cannot easily copy, or lose a large chunk of its revenue.