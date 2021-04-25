Five things about small modular nuclear reactors proposed by Canada





Jason Kenney of Alberta recently became the fourth Canadian prime minister to sign an agreement supporting the development of small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) in Canada, joining the premiers of Ontario, New Brunswick and the Saskatchewan. The provinces have also released a feasibility report prepared by Ontario Power Generation, Bruce Power, NB Power and SaskPower, which outlines a potential timeline for the development and deployment of SMRs and assesses their competitiveness with other non-emission energy sources. . Here are five things you need to know about SMRs: What are SMRs? SMRs are nuclear reactors that produce less than 300 megawatts of electricity. Because they are smaller than traditional nuclear power plants, which typically produce 800 MW and more, they are expected to be cheaper to manufacture, scalable to meet the specific needs of industrial and remote communities, and, according to the report, will have the “potential. »To be competitive with other forms of low-carbon energy. When should they be used and where? According to the feasibility study, Canada’s first grid-wide SMR project of approximately 300 MW is expected to be in place at the Darlington nuclear site in Ontario by 2028, followed by up to four similar units in Saskatchewan, with the first going into service in 2032. The technology and developer are to be selected by the end of this year. An advanced SMR design is also to be developed in New Brunswick, which will result in demonstration units at the Point Lepreau nuclear site in New Brunswick by 2030. Meanwhile, a new class of “micro -SMR ”is being designed to replace the use of diesel in remote communities and mines a 5 MW gas-cooled reactor project is proposed at the Chalk River nuclear site in Ontario and is expected to be in service from by 2026. What is the role of the federal government in developing SMRs? The feasibility study indicates that “cost and risk sharing with the federal government” is an important part of developing SMRs, noting that they support Canada’s goals of phasing out coal by 2030 and become a net zero carbon emitter by 2050. Federal Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O’Regan said nuclear power is essential to meeting Canada’s climate change goals. Are SMRs considered safe? The proponents argue that new applications, streamlined designs and advanced technology give RSMs an enhanced level of safety, building on Canada’s reputation as a safe and well-regulated leader in nuclear energy. What are the opponents of SMR saying? More than 100 Canadian environmental, anti-nuclear, community and other groups signed a declaration in November declaring SMRs a dirty and dangerous distraction in the fight against climate change. They say the fight against global warming cannot wait for the technology to be proven and deployed and warn that SMRs will cost more than other low-carbon energy alternatives, will not create as many jobs and lead to new ones. hazardous nuclear waste stream. . This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 25, 2021. The Canadian Press







