Business
Coinbase Goes Public, Bitcoin Collapses Amid Cryptocurrency Chaos
By Jonny Lupsha, Current Events Editor
Cryptocurrencies had a crazy week on the stock market when Coinbase went public. Coinbase debuted on Wednesday, hitting great highs before settling; while Bitcoin and Ether declined over the weekend. Why are companies offering stocks on Wall Street?
Investors are used to their equity portfolios going up and down due to current events, public earnings reports, product announcements, and even the weather. However, as the cryptocurrency niche saw last week, an Initial Public Offering (IPO) from a competitor can cause stormy seas for competitors. Most notably, after the digital currency Coinbase began trading publicly on the stock exchange on April 14, Bitcoin fell about 15% the following Sunday, recouping some losses since then.
IPOs are among the least predictable events in the stock market. Compared to stocks that are already trading, anything can happen with the value of a whole new offering.
In his video series How the stock market works, Dr. Ramon P. DeGennaro, CBA professor of banking and finance at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, said that if we can understand why companies go public, we can much better assess the risks and rewards of investing in IPOs.
What is an IPO?
As mentioned above, IPO stands for “initial public offering”. Dr DeGennaro clarified his name a little further.
“” Initial “means” first “; “Public” means that not everything that happens is limited to a certain group of people, ”he said. “’Offer’ sounds like the business is selling something. An IPO is the first sale of shares by a private company to the public. “
According to Dr. DeGennaro, an IPO is typically initiated by a small and / or new business that wants to grow faster than it is, but without tapping into a new source of funds like a loan or grant. Often an IPO is initiated when the majority of a business is still owned by the person (s) who created it, who may be looking to free up some money so that they are not so closely tied to their business. role of principal shareholders.
Why go public?
Besides helping the founders of the company sleep at night regarding their stake, why are companies launching an IPO?
“Another reason businesses go public is to allow many employees to participate in the future of the business,” said Dr DeGennaro. “Of course, you could hire a team of lawyers to handle the documents to sell a small portion of your holdings to your employees whenever you need them, but that just doesn’t make sense. It would be too expensive and too long.
“Going public solves this problem.”
According to Dr DeGennaro, when a company reaches around 500 shareholders, it must start filing many more documents with the SEC. Some companies think that if they’re going to pay the cost of this anyway, they might as well go public, which is why Google did it in 2004. There’s one more reason for an IPO, and that’s the big one.
“Suppose the business is going well and you could probably double your profits over the next two years if you could open a branch and manufacturing plant in another part of the country,” he said. “This kind of expansion doesn’t come cheap; where are you going to find, say, $ 300 million?
“This is probably the main reason for having an IPO: to raise funds and have better access to financial markets in the future.”
Whatever reason Coinbase chooses for its IPO, it seems to be working for them.
Edited by Angela Shoemaker, The Great Courses Daily
