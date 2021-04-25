Greensill Capitals funding has gone deeply into businesses





Greensill Capital agreed last year to stop working with companies in Australia that have used its programs to push supplier payments beyond 30 days after meeting with the office of the Small Business Ombudsman, which was then led by Kate Carnell and the company a review of supply chain finance. But Greensill Capital told the ombudsman’s office it couldn’t make changes immediately. Timing is difficult as the programs are large-scale and go deep into supply chains, notes written by ombudsman staff said following a meeting with Greensill Capital employees in February 2020. Under the CIMIC program, all suppliers are paid within 10 days and removing this will have a negative impact. It is not possible to simply stop the program. This month, CIMIC chief executive Juan Santamaria said one of the construction group’s subsidiaries, UGL, started paying small suppliers within a month, but declined to specify the current payment terms for other subsidiaries. The meeting notes, which were obtained by The Australian Financial Review, also said that Greensill Capital believes it will remain the leader in the supply chain finance market, even after limiting how companies could use its services. Banks have not been able to connect to technology platforms in the same way as Greensill, and therefore have not been able to work with smaller vendors as much as Greensill, according to the notes. Greensill Capital, which partnered with third parties such as Taulia to offer supply chain finance services, was trying to strengthen its internal fintech capabilities before collapsing, capturing small companies like Latin Americas Omni and Australias Earnd. But documents released to creditors following the collapse of Greensill Capitals show that the large sums paid by the firm for acquisitions did not immediately generate profits. Omni was sold to Greensill for $ 13.6 million in mid-2020, but in January it was carrying losses. The former owners of Omnis plan to claim around $ 5.9 million ($ 7.6 million) for deferred payments struck as part of their sale transaction. Greensill bought Earnd in early 2020 for $ 17.1 million plus options. This included $ 8.2 million upfront and a deferred component of $ 8.8 million. But when Greensills trustees sold Earnd to UK-based Wagestream in March, they received just $ 1.9 million (used to repay just over $ 2.5 million in loans made to fund startup) and Earnds’ shares were valued at the face amount of just $ 1.

