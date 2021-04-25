Leonardo takes a stake in Hensoldt to strengthen its presence in Germany





Leonardo, the Italian defense group, intends to use the acquisition of a stake in military sensor maker Hensoldt as a springboard to expand its presence in the growing German defense market, according to its chief executive . The agreement, reached this weekend, could contribute to European consolidation in the sector and possibly pave the way for the creation of a major defense electronics group. Under the terms of the deal, Leonardo will buy a 25.1% stake in Hensoldt from private equity group KKR for € 23 per share in cash, or around € 606 million. The Italian group will become Hensoldt’s largest shareholder alongside German state-owned bank KfW, which acquired a 25.1% stake in March. KKR will retain a share of around 18 percent. The remaining shares are listed in Germany. Leonardo resisted competition from French Thales and Swedish Saab to win the purchase. “This is a new step in the European defense system,” Alessandro Profumo, managing director of Leonardo, told the Financial Times. While Leonardo had “some presence” in Germany, it was a country where the business “could improve”. “Germany is an incredibly important country,” he added, noting that in a previous role as managing director of UniCredit he said that “you cannot be European without Germany”. “It’s the same in this case,” Profumo added. The agreement will strengthen Leonardo’s position in the three main European defense markets: Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany. It’s also a milestone in what could be a series of strategic defense electronics partnerships, industry analysts say. Leonardo and Hensoldt are already cooperating on pan-European programs, including the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter. The two companies, in collaboration with the Spaniard Indra, provide the aircraft’s advanced radar. The German Air Force ordered 38 more typhoons last year. In the longer term, the close relationship between the two companies could help pave the way for closer cooperation between the two European next-generation fighter programs, Britain’s Tempest and the Franco-German Future Combat Air System (FCAS). . In the UK, Leonardo is one of the industry partners working with BAE Systems on Tempest, the Royal Air Force’s next-generation fighter aircraft. Hensoldt, meanwhile, is part of the FCAS consortium. Defense industry analysts have said that while the two programs are unlikely to come together, the respective planes would eventually have to fly together as part of NATO. “It would make sense to examine whether the two programs might share some commonalities,” said a person familiar with the Reflection. Leonardo said he intended to finance the purchase of the stake through the sale of non-core assets and the introduction of a minority stake in DRS, its US military electronics arm. The Italian group postponed the listing on the New York Stock Exchange in March, citing unfavorable market conditions. Analysts had estimated that the group, which acquired the American unit in 2008 for $ 5.2 billion, would sell between 20 and 30% of its subsidiary for at least $ 3 billion. Profumo said the company was ready to proceed with the listing as soon as market conditions permitted.

