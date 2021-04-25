Business
Facebook wants to control this key avenue
Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) has just unveiled a slew of new products focused on audio support. The launches include Live Audio Rooms – a Clubhouse clone – the ability to listen to podcasts in the Facebook app and tools to create and share audio clips on the social network and in Messenger or WhatsApp.
The main goal of these launches is to make Facebook a place where creators can share their work with their audiences and get paid for it. Facebook wants to be a hotbed for these relationships, and these products may just be the beginning.
Connect creators
Facebook says it already has 170 million users following a page for a podcast. Developing a way for users to discover more podcasts and quickly explore their episodes is just one way for Facebook to foster connections between users and creators.
Live Audio Rooms is not an original idea. Clubhouse made the format popular. Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) It has already cloned and other tech companies are exploring the format as well. But Facebook gives podcasters, journalists, and other creators the ability to easily connect with audience members who are already on Facebook – and everyone is already on Facebook.
Facebook is also interested in newsletters – a format that allows writers to create a more intimate relationship with readers than a blog or social media post. Twitter recently entered the space with its acquisition of Revue.
There is an opportunity for Facebook to be the perfect place for creators in these media – audio and written – to engage and develop their audience and make money while they’re at it. Facebook also recently expanded its monetization capabilities for video and game creators.
In a hint of where this is all heading, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Casey Newton: “I think a product where a journalist or creator can basically create a subscription for people who want to follow them that covers both a newsletter and a podcast is going to be a really powerful thing.”
For now, Facebook’s monetization effort is focused on live audio rooms, which will allow hosts to accept tips and, in the near future, charge for a one-time access or subscription. But if Facebook sees interest in its podcast discovery tools, one of its new audio tools, or a newsletter platform, it should act quickly to give creators a way to monetize those audiences as well.
But monetization tools won’t directly benefit Facebook.
What does Facebook want to do?
“The biggest part of our business won’t be taking a small part of things from the creative tools,” Zuckerberg said in his interview with Newton. In other words, the goal of monetization tools is to encourage creators to use Facebook instead of competing platforms like Substack, Revue, or Patreon – and not to generate revenue directly for Facebook.
Substack, for example, generated $ 15 million in gross revenue last year. He keeps 10%. $ 100 or $ 1.5 million. That could be a lot for a small start-up. It’s not even a rounding error for Facebook.
But for every writer who grows their audience on Substack, or for every personality hosting live events on Clubhouse or Discord, or for a podcaster collecting subscriptions and interacting with their audience on Patreon, that’s a potential engagement lost on Facebook.
“If you think about our interests in space, we want that kind of creativity to thrive,” Zuckerberg said. “We think that this essentially contributes to fostering social ties, to building a community, to helping[s] give people things to discuss and share, and that’s ultimately what we do. “
In other words, a thriving community of premium content creators on Facebook is increasing engagement on the social network. And that means additional advertising opportunities for the business, where it can earn real money.
At the same time, making sure creators want to use Facebook and not another platform means that Facebook isn’t wasting time spent on social media to a competitor like Clubhouse or Twitter. So it’s just as much a defensive move for the tech company.
For FAANG stock investors, the effect on Facebook’s financial data can be difficult to determine, as many other factors affect Facebook’s engagement and ability to monetize that engagement. If Facebook provides important updates, it will be best to compare them to the number of creators or consumers on competing platforms, not the billions of users on Facebook properties.
Ultimately, becoming a central hub for creators to connect and grow their audiences will benefit the bottom line of the business, but it won’t be a simple source of revenue.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.
