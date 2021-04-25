Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Plug Power, Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Deadline

RADNOR, Pa., April 25, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Law firm Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) (“Plug”) on behalf of those who bought or acquired the Plug titles Between November 9, 2020 and March 1, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Reminder of the deadline for investors: investors who have bought or acquired Plug securities during the Recourse Period may, not later than May 7, 2021, seeks to be appointed principal representative of the applicants of the group. For more information or to find out how to participate in this dispute, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; by e-mail to [email protected]; or click on https://www.ktmc.com/plug-power-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=Plug_Power

Plug provides complete turnkey hydrogen fuel cell solutions focused on the systems used to power electric motors in the electric mobility and stationary energy markets.

The course period starts on November 9, 2020, when Plug filed his quarterly report on a Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020. With respect to Plug’s disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting, the report states, in the relevant section, that “Plug’s disclosure controls and procedures are effective. [and that] [t]there has been no change in [Plug’s] internal control over financial reporting which took place during the last fiscal quarter and which had a material impact or is reasonably likely to have a material impact, [Plug’s] internal control of financial reports. “

The truth about Plug’s weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting came to light on March 2, 2021 when, prior to the market opening, Plug filed a late filing notice with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, stating that it could not timely file its annual report for the period ended December 31, 2020 because Plug was performing a “review and assessment of the treatment of certain costs with respect to the classification between research and development versus costs of goods sold, the recoverability of right-of-use assets associated with certain leases and certain internal controls over these and other areas. “Plug said that”[i]It is possible that one or more of these items will result in charges or adjustments to the financial statements for the current period and / or the previous period. “

Following this news, the Plug share price fell $ 3.68, or 7%, to close at $ 48.78 per share on March 2, 2021. The Plug share price continued to decline by $ 9.48, or 19.4%, over three consecutive trading sessions to close at $ 39.30 per share on March 5, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the appeal period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Plug would not be able to file its 2020 annual report in a timely manner due to delays related to the ” review of the classification of certain costs and the recoverability of the right to use assets with certain leases; (2) Plug was reasonably likely to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ affirmative statements regarding Plug’s business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and / or lacking reasonable basis.

Pluginvestors can, not later than May 7, 2021, seek to be appointed as the principal representative of class claimants through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or another lawyer, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A principal plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. To be appointed as the Principal Plaintiff, the Court must determine that the Class Member’s claim is typical of the claims of other Class Members and that the Class Member will adequately represent the Class. Your ability to participate in any recovery is not affected by the decision whether or not to serve as the principal applicant.

