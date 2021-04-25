Stocks increase for the eighth day

Stocks have continued to rise over the past eight days of trading due to increased investor participation despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose 63 points, or 1.16 percent, to stand at 5,498.21 yesterday.

There are many reasons behind the recent market surge despite the ongoing pandemic, said Sayedur Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association.

The global stock market is in a leading position in the midst of the pandemic and even the Indian market is also at a high level, he said, adding that India is witnessing a devastating deterioration from the pandemic.

“It positively influences our investors,” he said.

“Our financial sector has a huge amount of liquidity and the deposit rate in the banking sector is very low, so the funds are coming into the stock market,” he said.

Since other places to invest are not lucrative, stock exchanges are possible at home, so many investors invest funds here, said Rahman, also managing director of EBL Securities.

On the other hand, many large companies reported higher profits, especially banks which declared higher dividends this year, which had a positive impact on the market.

The market was hit last year when trading was closed, but this year investors have confidence that the market will remain open.

The upward trend in the market has also given them a boost of confidence, he added.

Abdul Hakim, an equity investor, echoed the same claim that investors are gaining confidence as the index has trended higher in recent days.

Investors invest if they see the market having positive momentum, he said, adding that it has the opposite effect, meaning that when the index dips, they panic and start selling stocks.

Higher turnover is also a reason why investors are drawn to the market, he added.

Turnover, an important indicator of the market, jumped 34 percent to Tk 1,188 crore on the First Exchange.

Former DSE vice president Ahmed Rashid Lali said investors regained confidence as the market remained open.

On the other hand, banks invest from their respective funds of Tk 200 crore, which has been encouraged by Bangladesh Bank.

Companies are also in the mood to invest, Lali said.

Over the past few days, the index has slowly risen which means investors are taking profits as well. “It’s a good sign,” he said.

However, a senior official at an asset management company said the market had lower participation from participants in general.

Long-term investors and institutional investors are on the sidelines, he said, adding that some big investors were buying stocks.

The pandemic situation is at its worst in the neighboring country, creating tensions among institutional investors. Because it can lead to a deterioration of the pandemic situation here at any time, he said.

The profits of some large companies are also not as expected. He cited the example of Grameenphone and Brac Bank.

Brac Bank’s profit fell 10.7% in 2020 compared to the previous year, while GP’s earnings per share (EPS) plunged 16% between January and March of the current year .

Meghna Life Insurance Company tops the list of winners with a 9.98 percent increase, followed by Agrani Insurance Company, Phoenix Insurance Company, Dominage Steel Building Systems and Provati Insurance Company.

Beximco shares traded the most, valued at Tk 117 crore, followed by Beximco Pharmaceuticals, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, LankaBangla Finance and Renata.

Keya Cosmetics lost the most, falling 5.26%, followed by Familytex BD, Paramount Insurance Company, Emerald Oil Industries and Rangpur Dairy and Food.

At the DSE, 201 stocks rose, 78 fell and 78 remained unchanged.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange also remained trending upward. The CASPI, the general index of the port city stock exchange, rose 143 points, or 0.91 percent, to 15,867.

Of the 236 stocks that witnessed the trade, 132 rose, 63 fell and 41 remained unchanged, according to data from the ESC.