Stevedores strike at the Port of Montreal





Members of the Dockers Union, CUPE Local 375, will begin an indefinite general strike at Port Canadas in Montreal at 7 a.m. ET Monday morning. Indeed, however, as the union had already refused work on weekends as part of a partial strike starting on April 17, the strike will have stopped work at the port on Friday. The union has been without a contract since 2018. After a 12-day strike in August 2020, dockers and the Maritime Employers Association (MEA) agreed to a 7-month truce, which ended on March 20. The next day, the union rejected an offer from the MEA. Negotiations resumed in early April, but relations have eroded. On April 10, the MEA, citing an 11% volume drop in March it said was caused by uncertainty over the work situation, announced plans to remove the income guarantee for union members. The union responded later in the day with 72 hours’ notice that members would stop working overtime and weekend hours. Meetings with the federal mediators resulted in another offer from the EAJ and a major penalty shootout. On April 22, the MEA said it would switch to regular hours to mitigate the effects of the partial strike, which triggered the unions’ strike notice. In a press release on Friday, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) said, episodes totaling 19 days of strike action in the summer of 2020 had significant effects on the economy and 20 ships had to be hijacked. A total of 80,000 TEUs containing goods that we consume every day have either been diverted to competing ports or stranded. The port, which handles C $ 275 million ($ 220.4 million) in goods every day, has been affected for several weeks by carriers who divert some ships to other ports in the event of a strike in Montreal. Carriers are also implementing new re-routing fees. Maersk, for example, announced a domestic service charge to cover the additional domestic costs of port diversion. Liquid bulk handling, Oceanex service (Bickerdike Terminal) and grain terminal (Viterra) will not be affected by the strike.

