Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Reminder of the important deadline for Romeo Power, Inc.

April 25, 2021 (ACCESSWIRE via COMTEX) – RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2021 / Law firm Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Romeo Power , Inc. (“Romeo”) (NYSE: RMO) (NYSE: RMO.WT) f / k / a RMG Acquisition Corp. (“RMG”) (NYSE: RMG) (NYSE: RMG.U) (NYSE: RMG.WS) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Romeo securities between October 5, 2020 and March 30, 2021 inclusive (the ” Recourse period ”).

Reminder of the deadline for the investor: Investors who bought or acquired Romeo securities during the Class Period may, no later than June 15, 2021, request to be appointed as the principal representative of the applicants of the Class. . For more information or to find out how to participate in this dispute, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; by e-mail to [email protected]; or click on https://www.ktmc.com/romeo-powerclass-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=romeo

Romeo is an energy technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. RMG, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, was formed for the purpose of completing a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or business combination similar with one or more companies in the diversified resources and industrial materials sectors. .

On March 30, 2021, after the market closed, Romeo issued a press release and filed a report with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K that disclosed its financial results for the quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and held a conference call with investors and analysts. The defendants shocked investors by revealing that Romeo’s production had been hampered by a shortage of battery cells and therefore its estimated turnover for 2021 would be reduced by around 71 to 87 percent. On March 31, 2021, Morgan Stanley released a research report in which it lowered the target price per share of Romeo from $ 12 to $ 7. Following this news, Romeo’s shares fell from a closing price on March 30, 2021 of $ 10.37 per share to $ 8.33 per share, a decrease of $ 2.04 per share, or nearly 20%.

The complaint alleges that throughout the appeal period, the defendants concealed that: (1) Romeo only had two suppliers of battery cells, not four; (2) the potential future risks of which the defendants warned regarding a supply disruption or shortage had already occurred and were already adversely affecting Romeo’s business, operations and prospects; (3) Romeo did not have the battery cell inventory to meet end user demand and increase production in 2021; (4) Romeo’s supply constraint was a major obstacle to Romeo’s revenue growth; and (5) Romeo’s supply chain for battery cells was not covered, but was in fact totally threatened and indebted to just two battery cell suppliers and the cash market for their 2021 inventory.

Romeo investors may, no later than June 15, 2021, seek to be appointed as principal representative of class claimants through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or another lawyer, or may choose to do nothing. and remain an absent member of the group. A principal plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. To be appointed as the Principal Plaintiff, the Court must determine that the Class Member’s claim is typical of the claims of other Class Members and that the Class Member will adequately represent the Class. Your ability to participate in any recovery is not affected by the decision whether or not to serve as the principal applicant.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is pursuing class actions in state and federal courts across the country relating to securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform and has raised billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors in the United States and around the world. The company represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who expose fraudulent practices against the government and participate in the recovery of public funds). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information on Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLPJames Maro, Jr., Esq.Adrienne Bell, Esq. 280 King of Prussia RoadRadnor, PA 19087 (844) 887-9500 (toll free) [email protected]

