Stock markets in Japan and India feel pain from COVID surge

TOKYO / HONG KONG – Investors in Asia, led by Japan and India, react with concern to a surge in coronavirus cases in many parts of the region as new lockdown measures threaten company profits and the economic recovery.

Asia appeared likely to escape the worst consequences of the pandemic, with strict lockdowns helping stem the transmission of COVID. Investors had identified the region as a good bet for the recovery, helping stock markets to rise.

But now, many parts of the region are struggling to contain a resurgence of the virus, with India setting daily records for COVID cases and Japan entering a new state of emergency on Sunday covering its largest urban areas.

Japan has been one of the worst performers among the world’s major stock markets in recent weeks. The Tokyo Stock Exchange’s blue chip Nikkei Stock Average fell more than 2% last week and remains stable from a month ago. The larger Topix index has weakened by almost 3% over the past month.

By comparison, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, along with the benchmarks in mainland China and Taiwan, posted gains over the same time frame.

Japan is facing a fourth wave of the pandemic, with new cases surging into major cities, including Tokyo and Osaka. The rapid increase in cases of more deadly variants of COVID-19 has also become a concern for investors, as has the slow rollout of vaccines in Japan. Just over 1% of the population received a first dose.

Ryota Sakagami, chief equity strategist at JP Morgan Securities Japan, said in a recent report: “As the number of infections has risen again, the spread of vaccines has been slower compared to Europe and United States.” This has led to growing uncertainty about Japan’s ability to restore its economy to normal functioning.

As investors’ appetite for risk diminishes, sectors such as airlines, railways, real estate and restaurants have been hit hard. The latest COVID-19 emergency declaration will be in place during the Golden Week holidays in Japan until early May – usually a boon for travel and shopping. The government has called for the closure of restaurants and other non-essential establishments such as department stores.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange has started to take into account the blow to domestic consumption.

Takahide Kiuchi, executive economist at the Nomura Research Institute and former board member of the Bank of Japan, estimates that the 17-day state of emergency in the four prefectures will impose an economic blow of 699 billion yen (6, $ 4 billion).

Shares of Osaka-based Keihan Holdings, which provides local bus services and manages Keihan Electric Railway as well as Keihan department stores, fell 20% last month. The big losers in the market also include Japan Airlines, department store operator J. Front Retailing, and clothing company Tokyo Base, as well as operator of Tokyo Disney Resort Oriental Land.

“Investors have become cautious as Japan enters the corporate earnings season,” notes Hiroshi Matsumoto, Japan Investment Manager at Pictet Asset Management. “It is possible that businesses dependent on domestic demand, such as retailers and the service sector as a whole, are announcing cautious forecasts.”

Prior to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, expectations of a rapid economic recovery had been high, with investors anticipating optimistic earnings prospects. “Because the level of expectation is so high, if a company’s forecast does not reach analyst consensus, it could lead to great disappointment in the market,” Matsumoto said.

India is another country expected to have a strong recovery from the pandemic. However, Asia’s third-largest economy is now responsible for the bulk of new infections in the region, as it continues to set daily records.

In recent days, the country of more than 1.3 billion people has set repeated records for one-day totals, with more than 300,000 new infections daily – triple the number it had confirmed during the peak of its first wave in September. As hospitals grapple with bed and oxygen shortages, the capital Delhi region has been forced to order a lockdown.

This, in turn, prompted banks and securities firms, including UBS Securities and Nomura Securities, to lower their economic growth forecasts for India. UBS now estimates growth of 10% to 11.5% in 2021, while Nomura has downgraded its forecast from 13% to 12.6%.

India’s benchmark BSE Sensex fell more than 4% in April. The index had risen nearly 10% since the start of the year to reach an all-time high on February 16. These gains were wiped out.

“The second wave of COVID infections in pockets of Asia looks fiercer than the first. India and Thailand appear to be particularly at risk,” said Manishi Raychaudhuri, head of equity research for Asia-Pacific at BNP Paribas in Hong Kong. “The resurgence in some Asian pockets is pushing back hopes for growth. Consensual estimates of earnings growth, particularly in [India’s] The sectors linked to the national economy of consumer discretionary, financial services and telecommunications – seem overestimated to us despite the weak base in 2020, ”he added.

The rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Asia has put all stock markets in the region under pressure. Global stocks, as measured by the MSCI All Country World Index, have outperformed their Asia-Pacific peers by 8.4 percentage points since February 1.

The resurgence of infections poses “additional challenges to what is already a difficult environment,” said Nicholas Chul, portfolio manager of BlackRock. “This calls for the need to be selective in investing, as not all markets experience resurgence in the same way.”

In Malaysia, the infection rate hit an all-time high this month as people traveled for Ramadan. The government warned the country was on the brink of a fourth wave.

Its main stock index, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI index, lost all the gains accumulated at the start of the year.

Meanwhile, Thailand is experiencing a third wave of the pandemic – the most difficult yet, with infections reaching all 77 provinces. More than a third of the country’s total cases were recorded in April alone, prompting the government to tighten restrictions on COVID-19.

However, its stock index, which fell 10% last year, has withstood the latest surge as investors buy into struggling sectors.

In Indonesia, which announced an internal travel ban during the Eid al-Fitr celebration in May, the benchmark stock index fell nearly 4% last month.

South Korea, which has also seen the highest number of daily infections since January, has fared better, with the number of new cases still under control and vaccinations underway. The Kospi index climbed 6% last month, bringing the year’s gains to 11%.