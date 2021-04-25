National pretzel day 2021 deals: everywhere to get free pretzels today





You’re going to eat a lot of pretzels today. Photo courtesy of Wetzel Pretzels National Pretzel Day is also organized around the world of foodie holidays. It is not food that we give a lot of time. (However, I’m sure the folks at your local mall pretzel store wouldn’t agree.) Nonetheless, National Pretzel Day arrives on April 26. Along with it, of course, comes a bunch of discounted pretzels. We have chewy pretzels and crunchy pretzels and … well, that kind of blanket. Oh, pretzel buns! There is one more. You’re going to find offers at Wetzel’s Pretzels, Auntie Anne’s, Wendy’s and more on National Pretzel Day, and we’ve put them together to make sure you don’t overexert yourself on this beautiful day. Here are the best food deals you’ll find on National Pretzel Day. Free pretzels for national pretzel day Aunt Anne

The agreement: Sign up through the Pretzel Perks app and take advantage of the offer for a free original sugar or cinnamon pretzel.

When: April 26 Wetzel pretzels

The agreement: For National Pretzel Day, Wetzel’s is giving away free pretzels. No catch. There are only free pretzels available all afternoon.

When: April 26, after 3 p.m. Photo courtesy of Snyder’s of Hanover Pretzel Deals for National Pretzel Day Wendy

The agreement: Buy a Cheeseburger Bretzel Bacon Pub and you can get a second for just a dollar through the mobile app.

When: April 26 – May 23 GoPuff

The agreement: Save 30% on frozen pretzels and 15% on Rold Gold pretzels for National Pretzel Day.

When: April 26 Aunt Anne

The agreement: Get free shipping from the pretzel folks when you hit the $ 12 minimum and order through the Pretzel Perks app.

When: April 26-30 Snyder’s from Hanover

The agreement: Pretzel Experts Are Offering 1000 Free Crave Kits. Each comes with their new twisted pretzel sticks in three flavors: Seasoned Extreme, Sour Cream & Onion, and Jalapeo Ranch. Find details on how to participate on her Instagram page.

When: April 26 Other food offerings available on National Pretzel Day Krispy kreme

The agreement: If you’ve received your COVID-19 vaccine, Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut every day for the rest of the year.

When: Until December 31 The famous 4th street cookie company

The agreement: Spend $ 35 or more on the website to get a free “treasure box” that includes her new oatmeal raisin cookie.

When: April 22-30 Jamba

The agreement: Order any new food with a smoothie and you’ll save a dollar when ordering online, through the app, or in store. (Choose the “Bestie Smoothie” pack.)

When: Until the end of summer Want more food offerings? Here’s our list of all the free food you can get right now, plus the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday giveaways, gift card deals, kids food deals, delivery deals from. food and alcohol delivery deals that you ‘I’ll find. If you want a little more than, say, a free taco, we also have a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains for under $ 5. You are welcome. Additionally, we’ve compiled a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak. Want more Thrillist? follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, Youtube, TIC Tac, and Snapchat. Dustin Nelson is a senior writer at Thrillist. Follow Dustin Nelson on Twitter







