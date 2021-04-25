Is ABMD stock a buy or a sell?

Hedge funds and other institutional investors just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios at the end of September. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F deposits, we can determine which stocks they are collectively bullish on. One of their choices is ABIOMED, ​​Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD), so let’s take a closer look at the sentiment surrounding it in the current quarter.

Is ABMD stock a buy? ABIOMED, ​​Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) appeared in 23 hedge fund portfolios at the end of December. The all-time high for this statistic is 35. ABMD has recently seen a decrease in enthusiasm for smart money. There were 25 hedge funds in our database with ABMD holdings at the end of September. Our calculations also showed that ABMD is not one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 ranking).

In the financial world, there are a number of tools available to investors for valuing stocks. Two of the most overlooked tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that historically those who follow the best picks of the best fund managers can outperform larger indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s monthly stock picks have returned 197% since March 2017 and outperformed S&P 500 ETFs by more than 124 percentage points (see details here). This is why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Henrik Rhenman of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management

At Insider Monkey, we leave no stone unturned when searching for the next great investment idea. For example, the auto parts industry is a recession-resistant industry, so we’re taking a closer look. stock of auto parts which is growing at an annualized rate of 196%. We go through lists like the 15 best micro-cap stocks to buy now to identify the next stock with a 10x upside potential. Even though we only recommend positions in a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check as many stocks as possible. We read letters from hedge fund investors and listen to stock market pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter at our website. With that in mind, let’s check out the key hedge fund action regarding ABIOMED, ​​Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Do hedge funds think ABMD is a good stock to buy now?

At the end of the fourth quarter, 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long in this stock, a change of -8% from the previous quarter. Below you can see how hedge fund sentiment towards ABMD has developed over the past 22 quarters. So let’s see which hedge funds were among the main holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Renaissance Technologies holds the largest position in ABIOMED, ​​Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD). Renaissance Technologies holds a position of $ 646.4 million in the stock, or 0.7% of its 13F portfolio. The second most optimistic fund manager is Palo Alto Investors, which has a position of $ 180.5 million; the fund has 9.5% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other hedge funds and institutional investors who are bullish include AQR Capital Management from Cliff Asness, Adage Capital Management from Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson and Henrik Rhenman’s Rhenman & Partners Asset Management. In terms of portfolio weights assigned to each position Palo Alto Investors assigned the highest weight to ABIOMED, ​​Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD), or about 9.46% of its 13F portfolio. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, allocating 1.67% of its 13F equity portfolio to ABMD.

Since ABIOMED, ​​Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) faced a decline in smart money interest, it is safe to say that a few fund managers have decided to sell their positions entirely by the end of the fourth quarter. At the top of the heap, Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp cut the largest position from the “top crust” of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, valued at nearly $ 1.4 million in stocks. The Donald Sussman Fund, Paloma Partners, also threw away his stock, worth around $ 1.1 million. These movements are important to note, as the overall hedge fund interest was reduced by 2 funds at the end of the fourth quarter.

Let’s review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as ABIOMED, ​​Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) but valued in the same way. These stocks are Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB), Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BEEP), Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), Mid America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:COUNTRY), Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:MOMENTUM) and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). The market value of this group of shares corresponds to the market value of ABMD.

[table] Ticker, Number of I / O with positions, Total value of EC positions (x1000), Change of position HF CPB, 29.347925,1 ACGL, 34,1460869, -7 BIP, 14.51775,1 GPC, 25, 194872.2 MAA, 26.338357, -1 ELAN, 43.1493327.22 TDY, 28.372237, -3 Average, 28.4.608480,2,1 [/table]

As you can see, these stocks had an average of 28.4 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $ 608 million. That figure was $ 999 million in the case of ABMD. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:MOMENTUM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BEEP) is the least popular with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. ABIOMED, ​​Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) isn’t the least popular stock in this group, but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for ABMD is 38.2. Stocks with a higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly negative signal and we would rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling up on. Our calculations have shown that top 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds, a return of 81.2% in 2019 and 2020 and an outperformance of 26 percentage points compared to the S&P 500 ETF (SPY). These stocks gained 12.3% in 2021 through April 19 and again topped the market by 0.9 percentage points. Unfortunately, ABMD was not as popular as these 30 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was rather bearish); ABMD investors were disappointed as the stock has returned 1.6% since late December (through 4/19) and has underperformed the market. If you want to invest in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds, as most of these stocks have already outperformed the market in 2020.

Disclosure: None. This article originally appeared on Monkey Insider.

