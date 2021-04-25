Business
Stock futures calm down in anticipation of a week of earnings
People walk in front of the New York Stock Exchange in Lower Manhattan on October 5, 2020 in New York City.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images
Futures related to major U.S. stock indexes held steady at the start of Sunday night’s overnight session as investors braced for one of the busiest weeks of the first quarter earnings season.
Contracts linked to the S&P 500 fell by less than 0.1% while those linked to the Dow rose 3 points. Nasdaq 100 futures fell less than 0.1%.
Investors are expected for a busy week to come between a Federal Reserve meeting, the start of President Joe Biden’s “American Families Plan”, more inflation data and ongoing corporate earnings reports. .
The coming week is big for corporate earnings, with about a third of the S&P 500 ready to update investors on how their business is going in the three months ended March 31. Some of the world’s largest companies are expected to publish their results. week like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet.
As the global economy gradually reopens, companies like Boeing, Ford and Caterpillar should note the cost pressures they face from rising prices for materials and transportation.
Companies have mostly managed to beat Wall Street forecasts so far in earnings season. While 25% of S&P 500 companies reported their first quarter results, 84% reported a positive surprise in terms of earnings per share and 77% exceeded earnings estimates.
If 84% is the final percentage, that will equal the mark of the highest percentage of S&P 500 companies reporting positive EPS since FactSet started tracking this metric in 2008.
However, the good results of the first quarter were greeted with a rather lukewarm reception on the part of the investors. Strategists say the already high valuations and near-record levels of the S&P 500 and Dow have subdued traders’ enthusiasm. But the indices are less than 1% of their all-time high.
Stock markets came under pressure last week after multiple outlets announced Biden would seek to raise capital gains tax on wealthy Americans to help pay for the second part of his Build Back program. Better. The president is expected to detail the $ 1.8 trillion plan, including spending proposals for worker education and family support, at a joint congressional session on Wednesday evening.
The proposal would raise the capital gains rate to 39.6% for those earning $ 1 million or more, from the current 20%, according to Bloomberg News.
News that the White House may be considering raising the capital gains tax on the nation’s wealthy pushed the S&P 500 down nearly 1% on Thursday, when several outlets began reporting the proposed increase.
While the general stock index managed to more than recoup those losses with a 1.1% rebound on Friday, it still ended the week down 0.13% and broke a four-week winning streak. . The Dow Jones and the Nasdaq fell 0.5% and 0.3% respectively last week.
Evercore ISI strategist Dennis DeBusschere told CNBC on Sunday that fears of a spike in economic growth and negative news of Covid-19 around the world may have ended the S&P’s weekly winning streak 500, but that the rampant pessimism should not last too long.
“A rapidly improving labor market, which will continue with US normalization, is inconsistent with fears of peaking GDP and suggests that the output gap will narrow quickly, putting upward pressure on the economy. inflation, bond yields and cyclical asset prices, ”he wrote.
He advised investors to anticipate a pivot in the tone of the market and acquire stocks sensitive to the health of the US economy, called cyclicals.
“It’s worth it to get ahead of this change in sentiment (less bad news) now and re-engage in the cyclics and defenses that are fading,” DeBusschere added. “If we’ve learned anything from last week’s data it’s that 1) Europe shows no sign of being the drag on global activity and 2) pent-up consumer demand is holding up negative headlines of COVID. “
The Fed, which is meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, is expected to defend its policy of letting inflation rise, while assuring markets that it only sees prices rise temporarily. President Jerome Powell will host a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the Federal Open Market Committee’s decision.
picture credit
