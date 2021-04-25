Crystal Telecom share price soars ahead of MTN Rwanda listing | New times





Crystal Telecom’s share price on the Rwanda Stock Exchange rose significantly last week ahead of MTN Rwanda (MTN Rwandacell Plc) listing scheduled for May 4, 2021. Prices jumped by Rwf 95 per share, which has been constant for about 12 months. As the closing bell rang on Friday April 23, prices were 200 Rwf. The jump follows details that emerged Monday last week that 1,350,886,600 ordinary shares will be registered with the CSR at an initial listing price of Rwf 269 per ordinary share. This means an increase of almost three times. The revelation gave members of the public a glimpse of the valuation of the company, one of the country’s most valuable companies. The total market capitalization of MTN Rwanda (MTN Rwandacell Plc) is 363,388,495,400 Rwf, making it one of the leading companies in the country. The listing will see 20 percent of MTN Rwanda’s shareholding held by CTL directly held by the public. Upon listing, a total of 270,177,320 shares will be available for trading at RSE representing 20 percent of the company. The remainder of the shares will be held by MTN REL (Mauritius) Limited, 337,721,650 shares (25%) and MTN International (Mauritius) Limited 742,987,630 (55%). Since CTL shareholders will become direct shareholders of MTN Rwanda and will be able to trade their MTN Rwanda shares on CSR, demand has increased and is likely to remain so on Monday. MTN Rwanda recorded an after-tax profit of Rwf 20.2 billion in 2020 compared to Rwf 6.81 billion in 2019, a growth of nearly 200%. The main drivers were a 21% year-over-year revenue increase from voice, data and financial services. Profit before tax for 2020 was 32.61 billion Swiss francs with revenues of 152.01 billion francs. The company has assets of approximately Rwf 288.71 billion. MTN Rwanda forecasts an after-tax profit of approximately 23.7 billion Rwandan francs in 2021. Demand for shares from telecom operators could be largely boosted by the growth of the telecoms sector which is estimated to account for nearly 2.6% of the country’s GDP, with the sector having a subscriber base of over 80. % Population. Monday April 26 will be the last trading day for Crystal Telecom shares and two settlement days. RSE chief executive Pierre-Clestin Rwabukumba said the growth in demand and the resulting rise in prices is a result of the information available that points to the valuation of the company. The current activity, he said, is the result of the scramble before CTL negotiations close on Monday. “We had given a week for price discovery, market feel and market forces. CTL will close Monday, settlement for 2 days until Wednesday, ”he said. According to the Rwanda Stock Market report of Friday April 23, the Crystal Telecom counter closed at 200 Rwf with the day’s trading session recording a total turnover of 20,462,000 Rwf out of 113,500 shares traded in 5 trades. . On Crystal Telecom Counter, there were outstanding offers of 828,700 shares between 200 and 255 Rwf and one outstanding offer of 2,600 shares at 180 Rwf. With this, the value of the shares is likely to rise on Monday before the market closes. [email protected] Follow https://twitter.com/ByCollinsMwai







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos