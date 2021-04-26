Hyundai Ioniq 5 review: electric hatch with two 300 horsepower engines tested





Are we completely convinced that this is in fact a Hyundai?

The Ioniq 5 might look like a hot hatch from the 1980s mixed with a hint of concept car and a touch of DeLorean, but what we have here is Hyundais is the first fully bespoke EV. Target? Wipe Tesla to the side, grab hold of the VW ID family and launch the Ioniq EV family on the path to world domination.

But Hyundai has built electric vehicles before, right?

Right. It has already proven itself capable of building quite decent and worthy electric cars, the old Ioniq and the current Kona Electric are both extremely enjoyable in an ordinary and harmless kind of way. Here Hyundais took what he learned with these cars and applied it to a new platform designed specifically for battery driving and draped his most ambitious design ever. It’s a real love / hate car, the Ioniq 5. And how many other Korean sedans can you tell about it?

Talk to me about engineering, while I think about how to clean these wheels

The new Ioniq 5s platform nails the current must-have EV brief. The wheelbase is a monstrous 3.0 meters longer than a BMW 5 Series wheelbase while the bodywork overlooks areshort. This means a roomy interior, and one with a flat floor, as the batteries are of course buried under the passenger cabin to keep the center of gravity under control. And because the wheelbase is huge, there’s room for a lot of batteries in the first place.

Allows talkrange.

In the basic model, this is a 54 kWh pack. Upgrade for more range and you’ll get a 72kWh battery, which should be good for a reported WLTP range of around 290 miles. The actual range will depend on the number of engines you have. The standard specification is a rear-wheel drive engine good for 165 hp. You’ll also be able to specify a two-engine 4×4 setup with just over 300 horsepower. Naturally, the longer range Ioniq 5 will have a RWD chassis allied to the larger battery. But, like the smaller Honda e, it will be an electric vehicle that you buy primarily for its design. Only here you don’t have to make so many excuses and sacrifices after falling in love with the looks.

What about recharging?

Until now, the Porsches Taycan has been the only electric vehicle with a charging capacity of 800 volts, which essentially means rugged electrical engineering under the skin allowing the charge to thunder like a fire hose filling a wading pool. However, Hyundais introduced the same technology in the Ioniq 5, and the result is that on a 350kW fast charger, you can go from nearly flat to 80% charged in just 18 minutes. Only have time for a five-minute pit stop? Even that buys you 62 miles. Of course, you have to find a 350kW hub, but buyers who specify the launch edition of the Ioniq in the UK will receive a two-year subscription to the Ionity charging network, so you will likely have more sessions of the Ioniq. foolproof charge than if you were. rely on EcoTricity

Back to the car then. Is it practical?

Well, the front trunk is a tiny 57-liter gondola barely big enough to swallow a charging cable, but which will mostly live under the rear trunk floor, in a shallow but useful storage space. But what you get is a real, extremely spacious five-seater and a large 531-liter cargo bay. The doors open wide and without transmission tunnels for tripping, climbing in and out is adoddle. Once inside, the interior of the Ioniq 5s can be transformed to suit your needs. The center console slides 140mm forward and backward, so you can either present more convenient charging ports to your zombie kids or give them more legroom to lose their hearts. Hyundai calls this feature the Universal Island, because the sliding armrest was apparently too literal and not lethal. Once the island has undergone a tectonic shift to the rear, the driver can elegantly navigate around through the passenger door, handy if you’ve parked on a narrow street. Or get stuck diagonally in an aditch. Or, with a button on the key, the car will drive itself empty out of tight garages. You just need to summon it up close and watch it crawl towards you like a shy woodland animal.

What about the way it’s put together?

I won’t talk about build quality here, as this Ioniq is a prototype. So it didn’t have the soft-touch finished plastics, the shoe cover shook, and the lineup computer was about as good at math as I was. The finished car you will buy is adorned with trim made from recycled plastic bottles, plant fibers and eco-friendly paint. From the touch-sensitive climate control panel to the bright crisp screens and the magnetic panel on the side of the 12.3 inch dual-screen multiplex (so you can affix notes and photos of your pet / child / fighter plane) favorite of the Cold War), it is obvious that it will be a cabin that is enhanced with a sense of technical well-being. It’s a Silicon Valley cafe on wheels.

Enough talking about interior design. How is it on the road?

The first thing you notice is how high you are. You’ve come across a lot of normal sedans claiming to be SUVs. The Ioniq 5 is the opposite. This is an imposing driving position in a car that looks like a chunkyhatchback. Then you notice that the rotary control selector is a bit of a fiddle, hidden low and to the right of the slender steering wheel. Shift paddles intuitively add and remove regenerative braking. Slowing down for a roundabout by clicking on it instead of using the brake pedal quickly becomes the built-in Ioniq 5s game. The third thing you notice is it’s pretty quick. All-wheel drive and 443 lb-ft escape the Ioniq’s 2,020 kg curb weight and make this car a serious piece of the A-road overtaking kit. And after that, there’s more to it. – something to notice, because it is the new EV playbook that gets used regularly. It’s quick, but ends at around 80mph. There’s no noticeable engine whine, and although Hyundai has gone for old-fashioned mirrors instead of rear-view cameras, the wind noise is quite quiet. He moves quickly, to imbue a feeling of agility, but here the weight and general dislike overtakes the Ioniq5. It’s not a car you’ll be looking for corners in, it’s a car that takes care of them, very well, and gets on with the day.

So it looks all edgy and angular, but it’s actually a bigsoftie?

Here’s what I really love about the Ioniq 5. Some cars try to pretend to make the world a better place, that all trips inside are trips of exhilarating discovery and wonder. Which is obvious. Here seems to say Hyundai. Look, we got it. Car trips are boring and often stressful. There is road works, traffic jams, speed bumps and middle lane choppers at Vauxhalls. Public charging is a lottery and even in a mid-speed speed camera area there’s an Audi Q7 so close to your rear bumper it can read which radio station you’re listening to. And in response, Hyundais has built an electric vehicle that attempts to appease all of this. It’s comfortable, easy to use, and not a bit sporty. The Ioniq 5 seems like an electric vehicle designed for the sometimes irritating world we have to drive in, not the utopian world we want.

