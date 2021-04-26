Chinese equity sales to US hit record despite threat of delisting





The funds raised by Chinese groups in the US stock markets jumped 440% in the first months of 2021, the lure of exorbitant valuations on Wall Street outweighing the threat of forced delisting. Chinese companies have raised a record $ 11 billion this year on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq through initial public offerings, follow-up stock sales and convertible bond issuance, Dealogic data shows . The big announcements included a $ 1.4 billion IPO by electronic cigarette maker RLX Technology and a $ 947 million bid from software company Tuya, along with 20 other Chinese groups. The multitude of deals underscored the attractiveness of large U.S. capital markets for Chinese companies despite tensions between Washington and Beijing. This year, the NYSE struck off three state-run Chinese telecommunications companies for their alleged ties to the country’s military. Others could suffer the same fate after US lawmakers passed a law in December that will forcibly strike out groups that refuse to submit to US audit inspections for three years, which is prohibited by Beijing. But bankers and IPO lawyers said a U.S. listing still gave Chinese groups access to a deeper market and more covered by stock analysts, even as the Hong Kong and China stock exchanges mainland were seeking to close the gap. “Implementation [of the delistings law] is still a way out, ”said Jason Elder, partner at Mayer Brown law firm in Hong Kong. “Most companies wouldn’t want to sacrifice a few years of growth until it wears off, especially with the constructive market environment we currently have in the United States.” The enrollment boom also reflected China’s strong economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. China last week posted record year-over-year GDP growth of over 18% for the first quarter, illustrating how Beijing’s decision to impose strict lockdowns a year ago helped the country to emerge from the pandemic much earlier than in the world. peers. “The Chinese economy is expected to experience strong growth in 2021. Add to that the emergence of a very strong group of companies and of course you have investors keen to find ways to invest in these names,” he said. said Craig Coben, co-head of global Asia-Pacific capital markets for Bank of America. advised While shares listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen leveled off after a global performance in 2020, the US market rose this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10%. The US market also benefited from stronger valuations, with the S&P 500 price-earnings ratio standing at 32 times versus 19 times for the CSI 300 in mainland China. – PE watering ratio of about 100 times. This has helped boost IPO valuations and created a receptive environment for sales of shares of already listed Chinese companies. “Investors are focused on growth margins and the prospect of profitability here and now,” Coben said, “and they will address regulatory changes or geopolitical events as they materialize.”

