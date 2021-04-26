Nurses and Saint-Vincent hospital to resume negotiations as strike enters week 8

WORCESTER, MA – APRIL 25: Nurses from Saint Vincent Hospital walk the picket line on Bridge Street on April 25, 2021 in WORCESTER, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Chris Christo / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

WORCESTER, MA – APRIL 25: Nurses from Saint Vincent Hospital walk the picket line on Bridge Street on April 25, 2021 in WORCESTER, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Chris Christo / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

WORCESTER, MA – APRIL 25: Nurses from Saint Vincent Hospital walk the picket line on Summer Street on April 25, 2021 in WORCESTER, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Chris Christo / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)



WORCESTER, MA – APRIL 25: Nurses from Saint Vincent Hospital walk the picket line on Bridge Street on April 25, 2021 in WORCESTER, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Chris Christo / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

WORCESTER, MA – APRIL 25: Nurses from Saint Vincent Hospital walk the picket line on Summer Street on April 25, 2021 in WORCESTER, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Chris Christo / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

Nurses from St. Vincent Hospital and the hospital’s management team will resume speaking on Monday, returning to the bargaining table for the first round of negotiations since Worcester nurses launched their strike eight ago. weeks.

The 800 nurses have been on strike since March 8 as they continue to fight Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare for better staffing measures.

A federal mediator has timed the new round of negotiations as Tenet plans to present an “adjustment” to his most recent proposal, Saint Vincent Hospital CEO Carolyn Jackson said on Sunday.

“It would be great if they accept what we put on the table,” Jackson said of the nurses who are part of the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

If the nurses don’t say yes to the adjustments, Jackson hopes they will come up with a “strong counter-proposal” so the two sides can quickly come to an agreement.

“We want them to take signing a deal seriously,” Jackson said. “The more they are ready to discuss and negotiate, the better.”

Striking nurses told the Herald that low staffing levels had resulted in patient care and safety issues, while hospital officials said the proposal offered to nurses was the best in years. years and includes salary increases.

“With the determination we have gained over the past seven weeks of strike action, we have always been willing to come back to the table in the hope of securing a contract that puts the safety and dignity of our patients first.” , said longtime Marlena Pellegrino. nurse at the hospital and co-chair of the local nurses negotiation with the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

“We hope the hospital will come to the table in earnest with a serious proposal that will adequately meet the needs of all of our patients and honor the integrity of the negotiation process,” she added. “If this is their true intention, we will negotiate as hard and for as long as it takes to come to an agreement and get back to where we have always belonged – at the bedside, caring for our patients and the community as well. we have served with pride for so many years. . “

The nurses’ strike received the support of many elected officials, labor organizations, faith communities and community activists.

The hospital recruited replacement nurses during the eight-week strike.

It has been a “challenge” to keep all of the hospital operations going when there has been “a distraction outside,” Jackson said.

But, she added, “highly skilled” replacement nurses are used to entering “unique and stressful situations”.

“They did it perfectly,” Jackson said.

Negotiations between the nurses and the hospital are expected to resume Monday at 3 p.m.