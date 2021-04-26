Westpac announces slight increase in software capitalization threshold





Westpac has announced a change in the software capitalization policy, as well as forecasts that statutory net profit for the first half of 2021 (1H21) will be reduced due to “notable items”. In a statement published on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), the bank said it had raised the capitalization threshold for software before a project from A $ 1 million to A $ 20 million. “This policy was applied from October 1, 2020 and will see the group spend a higher share of its capital expenditure from the first half of 2021,” Westpac said. “The higher expense is not treated as a significant item. “This change had no impact on the book value of software capitalized as of September 30, 2020.” Westpac also announced that it would reduce the value of capitalized software and other intangible assets to approximately A $ 115 million. This will in part result in an A $ 282 million impact on the bank’s after-tax cash profit for 1H21, he said. Other items impacting the bank include A $ 220 million in customer refunds, litigation provisions and costs associated with payments, as well as A $ 56 million in costs associated with the termination of the group’s relationship with IOOF. According to the bank, the loss, however, will be partially offset by its gains from investing in Coinbase, a San Francisco-based online platform for buying, selling, transferring and storing digital currencies, and Zip. Co who should deliver around the AU. $ 288 million and A $ 18 million, respectively. For the full year 2020, Westpac recorded a 66% decline in profit, posting A $ 2.29 billion for 2020. Cash profit was A $ 2.6 billion, down 4 , AU $ 2 billion compared to the same period last year. Revenue fell 2% to just over A $ 20 billion. At the time, the company blamed declining profits on COVID-19 and its A $ 1.3 billion fine for violating theAnti-Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism Act 2006(AML / CTF Act) over 23 million times. The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (Austrac) reached an agreement with Westpac last September to resolve anti-money laundering and terrorist financing allegations that were raised by the watchdog in November 2019 . Learn more about Westpac Westpac to block money transfer abuses Customers who fail to act in accordance with Westpac’s policy of acceptable behavior will be notified and, if necessary, expelled from the bank. Westpac signs SocietyOne as next digital banking “ as-a-service ” partner Meanwhile, Bank of Queensland tackles Big Four action with bank’s AU $ 1.33 billion purchase Westpac makes Afterpay the first partner of the “ bank as a service ” digital platform Afterpay will soon be offering Westpac products and tools to its customers as part of this agreement. Westpac to bring back 1,000 call center jobs in Australia The bank promises that customer calls will now be taken over by someone in Australia.

