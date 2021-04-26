Today’s Stock Exchange: Dow, S&P Live Updates April 26





Stocks in Asia drifted higher on Monday as investors sought clues to the economic recovery in a big week of earnings and a Federal Reserve meeting. The dollar and treasury bills were stable. An MSCI Inc. gauge of stocks in the region rose, although individual market movements in the region were moderate. US futures were little changed after most of the major groups in the S&P 500 advanced on Friday. New home sales in the United States rebounded in March to their highest level since 2006, while production by manufacturers and service providers hit a record high in April. The yield on 10-year Treasuries hovered below 1.6%. The dollar has fallen slightly against its main competitors. Oil and gold have changed little. Bitcoin fell to its lowest in seven weeks before rebounding above $ 50,000. The focus is on the Fed meeting, with policymakers reiterating that there is no rush to withdraw support even as the US economy rebounds. A large number of earnings from megacaps, including Tesla Inc., Facebook Inc. and Apple Inc., will be analyzed as investors seek clues as to how companies are faring in the recovery. “If we’re going to see big jumps in earnings growth for these companies this week, then I think that’s a positive backdrop for the markets,” Ben Emons, Medley Global Advisers chief executive of global macroeconomic strategy, said on Bloomberg Television. At the Fed meeting, “Treasury yields have come down a bit, they have resumed rate hikes going forward and we can’t really expect the Federal Reserve or other banks to do so. plants are taking off so quickly, so soon given the uncertainty about the pandemic, ”Emons said. On the virus front, India’s Covid-19 crisis is worsening, with one million cases added in the past three days. Here are some key events to watch out for this week: Bloomberg Live hosts the Bloomberg Green Summit from Monday to April 27

Bank of Japan rate decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s briefing on Tuesday

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell holds press conference Wednesday after FOMC meeting

Joe Biden makes his first speech as chair of a joint session of Congress on Wednesday

U.S. GDP is expected to post robust 6% first quarter growth, supported by government stimulus on Thursday Here are some of the main movements in the markets: Stocks S&P 500 futures were little changed at 10:31 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% on Friday

The Topix index was flat

Australia’s S & P / ASX 200 index was little changed

The Kospi index increased by 0.5%

The Hang Seng Index has changed little

Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% Currencies The yen was little changed at 107.78 to the dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.4826 to the dollar, up 0.1%

Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index Plunged 0.1%

The euro was trading at $ 1.2108 Obligations The yield on 10-year treasury bills held at 1.56%

Australian 10-year bond yield fell to 1.72% Basic products West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $ 62.09 a barrel

Gold was at $ 1,779.97 an ounce, up 0.2% – With the help of Sophie Caronello Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

