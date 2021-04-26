UMC shares soar as tech stocks boost Taiex





Taipei, April 26 (CNA) Shares of United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC), Taiwan’s second-largest contract chip maker, climbed sharply on Monday morning following higher product prices, dealers said. The purchase of UMC also spread to other large-cap semiconductor stocks, leading the electronics sector and the market in general to continue the momentum of the previous session, the investors being encouraged by a rally in tech stocks in US markets at the end. last week, added the dealers. By 10:35 a.m., UMC shares had risen 6.49% to NT $ 60.70 (US $ 2.17) on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, where the Taiex, the weighted index, was up 174 , 63 points, or 1.01%, to 17,474.90. The stock received a significant boost shortly after the local stock market opened, following a 9.48 rise in UMC’s U.S. certificates of deposit (ADR) on Friday, when the Nasdaq index, very technology, rose 1.09%. “The stock market remained inundated with liquidity, so buying quickly turned to UMC as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) was trading in a narrow range this morning,” said Tom Tang, analyst at MasterLink Securities. TSMC, the most weighted stock in the local market, rose 0.33% to NT $ 604.00 at 10:35 am. “UMC, in particular, attracted strong buys due to the strong performance of its ADRs, as the company reportedly informed its customers of rising wafer prices due to tight supply,” Tang said. Other major semiconductor stocks also rose, amid optimism about their business prospects, with integrated circuit designer MediaTek Inc. rising 0.97 percent to NT $ 1,045.00 at 10:35 am. The electronics sector and the semiconductor sub-index rose 0.78% and 0.88% respectively. In addition to tech stocks, Tang said, some old economy stocks also continued to rebound on Monday morning, helping to boost the Taiex. Among them, China Steel Corp., Taiwan’s largest steelmaker, rose 4.07% to NT $ 39.65, Tung Ho Steel Enterprise Corp. had climbed 5.40% to NT $ 62.50 and Evergreen Marine Corp. had climbed 8.15% to NT $ 75.60. from 10:35 am (By Chang Chien-chung, Jeffrey Wu and Frances Huang) Final item / pc

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos