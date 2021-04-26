China to launch month-long effort in May to boost consumption





BEIJING (Reuters) – China will launch a series of promotional activities, including a new consumer goods exhibition in southern Hainan province, in May to boost spending as China’s retail sector shrinks. remits consumer caution induced by COVID-19. FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China October 19, 2020. REUTERS / Aly Song / File Photo Expanding domestic consumption is a priority in China’s dual-flow economic strategy, put forward by President Xi Jinping in May, which also called for a reduction in dependence on foreign markets. Retail sales in China jumped 34.2% year-over-year in March, beating analysts’ expected 28.0% gain and stronger than January’s 33.8% jump – February. More importantly, retail revenues were 12.9% higher than in March 2019 – before the pandemic. As China begins a five-day Labor Day break, it will kick off the month-long spending campaign on May 1 in Shanghai with activities such as an auto show, Gao Feng said Sunday, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce at a press conference. Other major cities such as Beijing, Chongqing and Suzhou will also hold sales in May, he added. The e-commerce platforms will also offer sales of quality branded food, travel and cultural and sports products for half a month. Events planned in other cities include a food fair in Yangzhou city in eastern Jiangsu province starting Thursday and a fair starting May 12 in Guangzhou in southern Guangdong province that showcases well-known brands. The city of Haikou on the subtropical island of Hainan – positioned by Beijing as a major Chinese consumer and tourism hub – will host the first consumer goods exhibition from May 7 to 10. In addition to domestic products, the show will feature consumer brands from 69 countries and regions, including Japan, Great Britain and the United States, with over 10,000 merchants and over 200,000 expected visitors. Global brands such as Swatch, Shiseido, Dell and Tesla have confirmed their participation in the expo, according to Chinese state media. Reporting by Yew Lun Tian and Ryan Woo; Editing by David Evans and Muralikumar Anantharaman

