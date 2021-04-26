Business
You Will Love May: Exciting Announcements Await Stock Investors
Two big deals will hit the local stock market in May, food manufacturing giant Monde Nissin and renewable energy AC Energy Corp. (Acen) bringing to the public up to 88.93 billion pesos of shares.
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) has approved the initial public offering (IPO) of 72.45 billion pesetas planned by Monde Nissin, potentially the largest IPO in the country, as well as the follow-up offering of up to to 16.48 billion pesos sought by AC Energy.
As a company responsible for several household brands in the food industry, Monde Nissin is certainly a welcome addition to our list of listed companies. We are pleased that the company chose to raise capital and go into the PSE as investors have been eagerly awaiting this IPO, said Ramon Monzon, President and CEO of PSE.
For small local investors
Monde Nissin will offer 3.6 billion primary shares and up to 540 million over-allotment option shares at a price of up to 17.50 pesos each. The offer price will be finalized on May 18, 2021 after a reservation process, while the offer period will run from May 24 to 28. The provisional registration date is June 7, 2021.
Ten percent of shares in the Monde Nissins offering will be reserved for local small investors, who can subscribe to the IPO through the PSE EASy website or through the mobile app.
We thank the PSEs and SECs for the favorable consideration of our registration statement, subject to certain conditions being met. We are excited about the prospect of becoming a global public company and believe that Monde Nissin offers a compelling investment opportunity, Monde Nissin said in a statement Friday evening.
Main offer
The offer will place approximately 20% of the shares of Monde Nissins in the hands of the public. The company intends to use the proceeds of the primary offering to finance investments, the repayment of the Arran Convertible Note and the repayment of loans to commercial banks.
After its share rights offer in January, Acen will make its follow-up offer from May 3-7. The provisional listing date is May 14. The main offering will include up to 1.58 billion shares, which will be offered to the public. at a price between P6 and P8.20 each. Approximately 330.25 million will be part of the secondary equity offering. The proposed equity transaction is also accompanied by an over-allotment option comprising up to 100 million ordinary shares.
Acen will use the net proceeds of the Main Offering to partially fund energy project development, inorganic growth opportunities, loan repayments and debt reduction, as well as other general business requirements.
Acen has set a bold goal of building five gigawatts of renewable energy by 2025 and becoming one of the largest renewable energy hubs listed in Southeast Asia. INQ
Read more
To subscribe to INQUIRE MORE to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download from 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For comments, complaints or inquiries, Contact us.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]