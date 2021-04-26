You Will Love May: Exciting Announcements Await Stock Investors

Two big deals will hit the local stock market in May, food manufacturing giant Monde Nissin and renewable energy AC Energy Corp. (Acen) bringing to the public up to 88.93 billion pesos of shares.

The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) has approved the initial public offering (IPO) of 72.45 billion pesetas planned by Monde Nissin, potentially the largest IPO in the country, as well as the follow-up offering of up to to 16.48 billion pesos sought by AC Energy.

As a company responsible for several household brands in the food industry, Monde Nissin is certainly a welcome addition to our list of listed companies. We are pleased that the company chose to raise capital and go into the PSE as investors have been eagerly awaiting this IPO, said Ramon Monzon, President and CEO of PSE.

For small local investors

Monde Nissin will offer 3.6 billion primary shares and up to 540 million over-allotment option shares at a price of up to 17.50 pesos each. The offer price will be finalized on May 18, 2021 after a reservation process, while the offer period will run from May 24 to 28. The provisional registration date is June 7, 2021.

Ten percent of shares in the Monde Nissins offering will be reserved for local small investors, who can subscribe to the IPO through the PSE EASy website or through the mobile app.

We thank the PSEs and SECs for the favorable consideration of our registration statement, subject to certain conditions being met. We are excited about the prospect of becoming a global public company and believe that Monde Nissin offers a compelling investment opportunity, Monde Nissin said in a statement Friday evening.

Main offer

The offer will place approximately 20% of the shares of Monde Nissins in the hands of the public. The company intends to use the proceeds of the primary offering to finance investments, the repayment of the Arran Convertible Note and the repayment of loans to commercial banks.

After its share rights offer in January, Acen will make its follow-up offer from May 3-7. The provisional listing date is May 14. The main offering will include up to 1.58 billion shares, which will be offered to the public. at a price between P6 and P8.20 each. Approximately 330.25 million will be part of the secondary equity offering. The proposed equity transaction is also accompanied by an over-allotment option comprising up to 100 million ordinary shares.

Acen will use the net proceeds of the Main Offering to partially fund energy project development, inorganic growth opportunities, loan repayments and debt reduction, as well as other general business requirements.

Acen has set a bold goal of building five gigawatts of renewable energy by 2025 and becoming one of the largest renewable energy hubs listed in Southeast Asia. INQ

Read more