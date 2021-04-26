GOGL Last day of the subscription period for the subsequent Oslo Stock Exchange offer: GOGL

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE COMMUNICATION, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IS ILLEGAL. THIS ADVERTISEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

April 26, 2021, Hamilton, Bermuda

Reference is made to the Golden Ocean Group Limited stock market press release (the “Company) on April 15, 2021 regarding the publication of a prospectus and the opening of a subsequent offer of up to 2,710,377 new ordinary shares of the Company at a subscription price of NOK 53.00 per share (the “Subsequent offer“).

The subscription period for the Subsequent Offer will expire today, April 26, 2021, at 4.30 p.m. (CEST). The duly completed subscription forms must be received by one of the Managers (as indicated below) within this period in order to subscribe to the shares offered under the Subsequent Offer.

Subscription rights issued within the framework of the Subsequent Offer which are not used to subscribe for offer shares before the expiration of the Subscription Period will have no value and will lapse without compensation for the holder.

For more information on the Subsequent Offer, please refer to the prospectus dated April 14, 2021. The Prospectus, including the subscription form for the Subsequent Offer, is, subject to certain limitations of applicable law, available on the following websites www.goldenocean.bm/ prospectus, www.arctic.com/secno/en/offerings and www.dnb.no/emisjoner.

Arctic Securities AS and DNB Markets, which is part of DNB Bank ASA, act as managers for the subsequent offering.

This information is subject to disclosure obligations in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law.

