Nirsevimab MELODY Phase III Trial Achieves Primary Endpoint for Reducing RSV Lower Respiratory Tract Infections

The MELODY Phase III trial for nirsevimab met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in the incidence of medically assisted lower respiratory tract infections (LRTIs) caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) compared to to placebo in healthy premature infants born at term (35 weeks or more) in their first season of RSV.1

Nirsevimab is a long-acting antibody, using AstraZeneca’s proprietary YTE technology and developed by AstraZeneca and Sanofi, with the potential to provide immunity directly to infants and offer immediate protection against RSV. This is the first potential vaccination to show protection against RSV in the general infant population in a phase III trial.

The preliminary analysis of the safety profile of nirsevimab was consistent with data from previous trials. No clinically significant difference in safety results between the nirsevimab and placebo groups was observed.1

RSV is a very common contagious pathogen that causes seasonal outbreaks of LRTI, including bronchiolitis and pneumonia.2-4 It is the leading cause of hospitalizations among infants worldwide.4

Dr. William Muller, Associate Professor, Pediatrics, Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University and Scientific Director, Clinical and Community Trials, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, USA and Principal Investigator at the Phase III trial MELODY, said: “Although respiratory syncytial virus is the leading cause of pneumonia and bronchiolitis in the first year of life, there are currently no approved routine preventive options for all infants. These exciting trial data demonstrate the potential of nirsevimab to change the prevention landscape not only by providing protection to a large infant population throughout the respiratory syncytial virus season, but also by achieving it with a single dose.

Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, R&D BioPharmaceuticals, said, “These groundbreaking results mark a major scientific advance in our efforts to provide respiratory syncytial virus protection for all infants. Almost all children will contract the virus before the age of two, leading to nearly 30 million acute lower respiratory infections worldwide each year. Nirsevimab has the potential to provide significant public health benefit as the first immunization against respiratory syncytial virus for the general infant population, and these data bring us closer to administering nirsevimab to infants worldwide. “

Jean-François Toussaint, Global Head of Research and Development at Sanofi Pasteur, said: “Respiratory syncytial virus is the leading cause of hospitalization in all infants. In fact, most hospitalizations occur in otherwise healthy infants born at term. It is clear that all infants need protection from this virus, and we hope that nirsevimab becomes an important addition to routine immunization schedules.

The evaluation of the primary efficacy endpoint in the MELODY trial was conducted earlier than expected. Global public health measures to control COVID-19 have reduced the circulation of all respiratory viruses, including RSV. A sufficient number of cases had been recorded before the pandemic to assess the ability of nirsevimab to prevent RSV LRTI compared to placebo. The test is underway to collect additional safety data. The results of the MELODY trial will be presented at a future medical meeting.

Nirsevimab is also being evaluated in the MEDLEY phase II / III study which will assess the safety and tolerability of nirsevimab compared to Synagis (palivizumab) in premature infants and children with chronic lung disease (CLD). and congenital heart disease (CHD) entering their first and second RSV seasons.5 The MEDLEY trial should also be read earlier, with the first data expected in the second half of 2021. MELODY, MEDLEY and the Phase IIb trial will form the basis of AstraZeneca’s regulatory submissions scheduled for 2022.

Nirsevimab has obtained a revolutionary designation by three major regulatory agencies around the world. These include the designation of revolutionary therapy by the China Center for Drug Evaluation under the National Directorate of Medicinal Products; Revolutionary therapy designation the United States Food and Drug Administration; and access granted to the European Medicines Agency Priority Drug Program (PRIME).

RSV

RSV is a common and contagious virus that infects the respiratory tract, causing millions of hospitalizations worldwide, and is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under one year of age in the United States..2-4 Globally, in 2015, there were approximately 30 million cases of acute lower respiratory infections resulting in more than three million hospitalizations, and it is estimated that there were 60,000 hospital deaths. children under five..4.6 Most RSV hospitalizations occur in otherwise healthy infants born at term.7-11 Medically assisted IILTs are associated with increased costs to the health care system.12

MELODY

MELODY is a randomized, placebo-controlled, phase III trial conducted in at least 21 countries designed to determine the incidence of medically assisted LRTI due to RSV confirmed by reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) assay 150 days after administration, compared to placebo, in healthy infants entering their first season of RSV. Late preterm infants born at 35 weeks 0 days or more of healthy gestational age were randomized (2: 1) to receive a single 50 mg intramuscular injection (in infants weighing 5 kg) of nirsevimab or a placebo. Between July 2019 and February 2021, approximately 1,500 infants received nirsevimab or placebo at the start of the RSV season.1 An additional 1,500 infants will be enrolled in the northern and southern hemispheres to complete the safety assessment.

Nirsevimab

Nirsevimab is a long-acting antibody in development as a passive immunization for the prevention of LRTI caused by RSV. It is under development for use in a larger infant population than the current standard of care, Synagis, including for use in all infants experiencing their first season of RSV and for infants with incoming CHD or CLD. in their first and second season of VRS.13-15 Due to its extended half-life technology, nirsevimab may only require one dose in a typical five month RSV season.14 AstraZeneca’s current anti-RSV antibody, Synagis, is limited to high-risk infants and provides one-month protection, requiring five injections to cover a season of RSV.15

Nirsevimab is a passive immunization, designed to provide protection against RSV in all infants, in which an antibody is given directly to an infant to help prevent RSV, unlike active immunization, where the immune system of a person is activated to prevent or fight infection with a vaccine.16 Passive vaccination might offer immediate protection unlike active vaccination, which can take weeks to develop protection.16

In March 2017, AstraZeneca and Sanofi announced a agreement develop and market nirsevimab. Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca will lead all development activities through initial approvals and retain manufacturing activities and Sanofi will lead commercialization activities and record revenue. Under the terms of the global agreement, Sanofi has made an upfront payment of € 120 million, paid a development milestone of € 30 million and will pay up to an additional € 465 million towards the completion of certain development and sales milestones. The two companies share all the costs and benefits. Agreement income is reported as collaboration income in the company’s financial statements.

Similarly, in November 2018, AstraZeneca ceded the US commercial rights of Synagis to Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi) in addition to the right to participate in payments that might be received by AstraZeneca from the profits. or US losses for nirsevimab. Under the agreement, AstraZeneca received an initial consideration of $ 1.5 billion, consisting of $ 1.0 billion in cash and $ 500 million in Sobi common stock upon completion, and will have received a total of $ 60 million dollars in unconditional payments for nirsevimab during 2019-2021. AstraZeneca will also receive up to $ 470 million in sales-related payments for Synagis, a milestone of $ 175 million following the submission of the biologics license application for nirsevimab and potential net payments of approximately $ 110 million. dollars as a result of achieving other nirsevimab benefits and development milestones.

