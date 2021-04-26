The world’s first certified and produced carbon neutral oil sold on the Stockholm Stock Exchange: LUNE

Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) is happy to announce that he sold the worlds first certified carbon neutrally product1 oil at Saras SpA (Saras), from his field Edvard Grieg, off the coast of Norway.

Strong points

First certified carbon neutral crude oil sold to Saras refinery in Sarroch, Sardinia

Transparent path to carbon neutrality: Edvard Grieg certified low carbon deposit, at 3.8 kg CO 2 for buoys 600,000 barrels of Edvard Grieg crude supplied Result: 2,302 tonnes of residual CO 2 broadcasts captured using high-quality nature-based solutions

Independent Intertek Testing and Certification Specialist, Full Lifetime Field CO Certified 2 emissions from each barrel as carbon neutral

emissions from each barrel as carbon neutral From 2025, all barrels produced by Lundin Energy will be carbon neutral in their production

Lundin Energys Edvard Grieg field is the first oil field in the world to be independently certified by Intertek Group plc (Intertek), as part of its CarbonClearTM certification. The field is certified low carbon at 3.8 kg of CO 2 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) for the lifetime of field emissions, including exploration, development and production, five times lower than the global average2. In order to provide a fully carbon neutral barrel to Saras, residual emissions of 2,302 tonnes of CO 2 were offset by a high-quality, nature-based carbon capture project certified by the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS). In addition, the entire trade has been independently certified as carbon neutral by Intertek as part of its CarbonZeroTM Standard. As a result, there were no net emissions released during the production of each barrel delivered to Saras.

As one of the basic raw materials of the global economy and energy system for decades to come, it is imperative that the provenance of every barrel of oil is taken into account, thereby initiating the decarbonisation of the entire world. the value chain in accordance with the objectives of the Paris Agreement. As the energy transition continues to accelerate, providing our customers with certified and low-emission barrels allows them to continue the decarbonisation path, by delivering a differentiated product to their end users. From 2025, every barrel produced by Lundin Energy will be produced in a carbon neutral manner.

Saras is a leading independent player in the Mediterranean refining industry, with a production capacity of around 15 million tonnes per year and represents a benchmark model in terms of efficiency and environmental sustainability, thanks to the know- do developed in nearly 60 years in the business. . Concerned about being innovative, sustainable and a benchmark among energy suppliers, Saras actively researches and develops various projects aimed at minimizing its environmental footprint.

Nick Walker, President and CEO of Lundin Energy, commented:

We were the first company to have one of its carbon fields independently certified as low carbon, and this certified carbon neutral transaction with Saras is the next step in what we believe will become a key differentiator for Lundin Energy. Where a barrel comes from and how it is produced is increasingly important, as society and industry need low-carbon raw materials to meet emissions reduction targets and meet fuel economy targets. Paris Agreement. This trade has been made possible through our state-of-the-art decarbonization strategy and offers evidence of the direction of the crude market and the potential value that can be achieved through effective, state-of-the-art emission reductions. industry.

I am very happy to have been able to do this industry first with Saras in Italy; their progressive low-carbon strategy is aligned with ours and thanks to this first certified sale of crude, they will be able to clearly differentiate the refined product to their own customers.

Dario Scaffardi, CEO and general manager by Saras, commented:

We are very proud to be one of the first refining companies to seize this innovative opportunity. The purchase from Lundin of crude oil that is a certified carbon neutral product demonstrates the continued and growing attention that our Group gives to the environmental sustainability of its activities and supports various other projects that we have implemented to support our low carbon strategy. In particular, at this stage, most of our efforts have been aimed at reducing and offsetting the refinery’s direct carbon footprint with a number of projects, from scaling up biofuel production, to initiatives to energy efficiency, the development of renewable energy production. and also green hydrogen.

Lundin Energy is an experienced Nordic oil and gas company that explores, develops and produces resources economically, efficiently and responsibly. We focus on creating value for our shareholders and our stakeholders at large through three strategic pillars: resilience, sustainability and growth. Our high-quality, low-cost assets mean that we are resilient to oil price volatility, and our organic growth strategy, combined with our sustainability approach and commitment to decarbonisation, firmly establishes our leadership role in a carbon energy future. (Nasdaq Stockholm: MOON). For more information, please visit us at www.lundin-energy.com or download our app www.myirapp.com/lundin

The Saras Group, founded by Angelo Moratti in 1962, is a leading independent player in the European refining industry. Its industrial site, based in Sarroch, on the southwest coast of Sardinia, contains one of the largest refineries in the Mediterranean Sea and a 575 MW IGCC (Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle) power plant. Through the parent company Saras SpA and its subsidiaries, Saras Trading SA, based in Geneva, and Saras Energia SAU, based in Madrid, the Group sells and distributes petroleum products on the national and international markets. The Group also operates in the production and sale of electricity, through its subsidiaries Sarlux Srl (IGCC plant) and Sardeolica Srl (wind plant). In addition, the Group provides industrial engineering and research services to the petroleum, energy and environmental sectors through its subsidiary Sartec Srl. The Group has around 1,690 employees and total sales of around 5.3 billion euros as of December 31, 2020 (around 9.5 billion euros as of December 31, 2019). For more information, please visit us at www.saras.it

For more information, please contact:

Edward Westropp

VP Investor Relations

Phone: +41 22 595 10 14

[email protected] Robert Eriksson

Media communication manager

Phone: +46 701 11 26 15

[email protected]

(1) Carbon neutral over the life of the field, including exploration, development and Scope 1 and 2 emissions from production.

(2) According to the latest data available from the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements and information contained herein constitute forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). These statements and information (together, forward-looking statements) relate to future events, including future performance, business prospects or opportunities of Lundin Energys. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates of reserves and / or resources, future production levels, future capital expenditures and their allocation to exploration and development activities, drilling future and other exploration and development activities. The final recovery of reserves or resources is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and management assumptions.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding proved and probable reserves and resource estimates may also be considered forward-looking statements and reflect conclusions based on certain assumptions that reserves and resources can be exploited economically. Any statement that expresses or involves discussions regarding predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, goals, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as seek, anticipate, plan, continue, estimate, expect, can, want, plan, predict, potential, target, intend, could, could, should, believe and the like) are not statements of historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of information and Lundin Energy does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating, among other things, to operational risks (including exploration and development risks), production costs, availability of drilling equipment, the use of key personnel, reserve estimates, health, safety and environmental issues, risks and regulatory changes, competition, geopolitical risk and financial risks. These risks and uncertainties are further described under Risk Management and elsewhere in Lundin Energys’ annual report. Readers are cautioned that the above list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.