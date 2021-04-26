Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble set to open after delays

A no-quarantine air bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore is finally set to take off with a start date of May 26, following setbacks that led to the plan’s initial suspension last November.

Having been largely cut off from the rest of the world during the pandemic, the two sides have been in talks for months to revive the travel corridor. In statements and briefings on Monday, they laid out details and requirements for potential travelers, with Hong Kong saying people must have received two doses of the vaccine at least 14 days before boarding the plane. There is no such requirement from Singapore.

Cathay Pacific Airlines Ltd. and Singapore Airlines Ltd. will operate the flights, with the first Cathay trip scheduled to leave Hong Kong at 9:10 a.m. on May 26. Singapore Air’s departure that day is 8:40 am They will begin daily flights in the bubble from June 9 or 10. The agreement limits each flight to 200 travelers. The shares of both carriers rose more than 2% on Monday afternoon.

Preparations for the travel corridor between the two main financial centers have stammered since it was shelved in November following the upsurge in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong. A recent plan to herald its rebirth has been canceled last week by Singapore, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

“It has been a few months, but the conditions are right again,” Singapore Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a statement. “Both sides will have to remain very vigilant over the next month, so that we can launch the first flights smoothly.”

Plan Details Eligibility People residing in Hong Kong and Singapore, regardless of their nationality No travel to other locations within 14 days of departure Trial Negative result collected within 72 hours of the flight Vaccine Hong Kong residents must complete two doses of the vaccine at least 14 days before the flight. Exceptions include those under the age of 16, people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, passengers using non-Hong Kong travel documents, and travelers who have stayed in Hong Kong less than 90 days prior to departure. . Flight organization From May 26 to June 9, a daily flight with 200 travelers to and from the two cities. From June 10, two flights per day. Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines will operate the flights Contact follow-up Travelers should use local mobile contact tracing apps and records are kept for until 31 days Other requirements Submit pass or declaration required before arrival, take the Covid-19 test at airports Mechanism If the seven-day moving average of the daily number of unrelated local cases is greater than five in either location, the bubble will be suspended for two weeks. Unrelated local cases exclude Singapore dorm residents

Despite occasional flare-ups, including at dormitory for migrant workers in Singapore last week, the number of Covid-19 cases in both cities is low and life is returning to normal. Hong Kong could reopen bars later this week and extend restaurant opening hours, among other measures to facilitate social distancing. Controlling epidemics was key to opening the travel bubble.

Hong Kong Trade and Economic Development Secretary Edward Yau said the requirement to be vaccinated, which does not apply to children under the age of 16, was designed to encourage people to register vaccines. According to Bloomberg’s Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker, only 11.2% of Hong Kong’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine – less than half the rate in Singapore.

Travelers will be required to pass Covid-19 tests and may not have visited any location other than Hong Kong or Singapore within two weeks of departure. Travelers from Hong Kong will need to use the TraceTogether mobile app from Singapore, while those from Singapore will need the LeaveHomeSafe app in Hong Kong. Records should be retained after travel.

Singapore Airlines called the travel bubble a “significant milestone” in its recovery from the pandemic, while Cathay also welcomed the deal and said it could be a showcase for opening similar routes with other destinations. popular.

Singapore Airlines round-trip economy fares on May 26 climbed after the announcement to around S $ 968 ($ 730), from $ 618. Round-trip economy class tickets on Cathay were listed at HK $ 7,003 ($ 902) on the airline’s website, compared to HK $ 3,803 the day before.

Hong Kong and Singapore have strict travel restrictions. The former has been essentially banned for non-residents and even these face long stays in designated quarantine facilities upon arrival, meaning many people have not traveled at all since the start of the pandemic over a year ago. This is reflected in Cathay’s numbers: the airline flew fair 598 passengers per day on average in March.

Singapore last week eased restrictions on travelers from Hong Kong, who can now remain isolated for seven days instead of two weeks in a government-chosen hotel. Among its efforts to open up its borders, Singapore has set up an area near Changi Airport to accommodate business travelers without the need to quarantine, provided they do not leave the establishment.

The plan comes as other parts of the world take action to reopen travel more widely. European Union to recommend easing restrictions to allow fully vaccinated U.S. tourists this summer, The New York Times reported. Greece is starting to allow American travelers earlier if they have been vaccinated or have proof of a negative Covid-19 test. The US government, meanwhile, has said it will not issue so-called vaccine passports due to privacy concerns.

Disparate pandemic rules around the world have somewhat determined which vaccines people choose to take. In Hong Kong there are two options, one made by China Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and the other by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE. China has so far only recognized China-made snapshots, meaning people keen to travel to the mainland have been more likely to sign up for Sinovac. But because its vaccines are not approved in the United States or Western Europe, those with family or business connections are more likely to take the other photo.

As of Sunday in Hong Kong, around 688,100 doses of Sinovac vaccine had been administered and the total for Pfizer-BioNTech was 587,100.

– With the help of Jinshan Hong and Kevin Kingsbury

