Ergomed expands operations in Japan London Stock Exchange: ERGO





PRESS RELEASE Ergomed expands the operations in Japan NOTnew legal entity and regional office established in Tokyo replying at customer request Guildford, UK 26 April 2021: Ergomed plc (LSE: ERGO) (“Ergomed” or the “Company”), a company specializing in the provision of specialized services to the pharmaceutical industry, announces that its PrimeVigilance activity, a world leader in the provision of pharmacovigilance and Information Center, has established its new legal entity and regional office in Japan and is fully operational as of April 26, 2021. The new subsidiary, operating under the name PrimeVigilance Japan KK, is based in Tokyo and offers a full range of pharmacovigilance services, including a dedicated Japanese safety database. Comprehensive medical information services in Japanese are also provided. This expansion offers current and potential international customers of PrimeVigilance the opportunity to expand their product coverage into the strategically important Japanese pharmaceutical market, the fourth in the world after the United States, the EU and China. It also offers PrimeVigilance and Ergomed the opportunity to provide high quality specialist services to domestic Japanese companies, thus opening a new market. PrimeVigilance has a strong operational presence in Europe and the recent acquisitions of Ashfield PV and MedSource, along with significant organic growth in the United States, have elevated PrimeVigilance to a market leadership position in North America. The new facility in Japan adds Asia to Ergomeds’ global footprint, enabling PrimeVigilance to offer operational services in all major regions, with pharmacovigilance and medical information professionals based in each territory, providing both local and global expertise. Dr Miroslav Reljanovi, Executive Chairman of Ergomed, declared: Ergomed has provided a range of servicess and expertise in Asia both as a CRO and as a pharmacovigilance specialist through its outsourcing model for many years. With a solid lowe international customers in Japan, Ergomed establishes its own pharmacovigilance and medical information Infrastructure at serve current and future customers and further strengthen our global operational and commercial footprint in the strategicthere is mattert Asia region. Fafter the two American acquisitions in 2020 of Ashfield Pharmacovigilance (now PrimeVigilance USA) and MedSource, this Brands another Major step in our strategy at establish Ergomed as a first international pharmaceutical services specialist. ENDS Ask for information: Ergomed plc Phone: +44 (0) 1483 402 975 Miroslav Reljanovi (executive chairman) Richard Barfield (CFO) Numis Securities Limited Phone: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000 Freddie Barnfield / Matthew ODowd (Designated Councilor) James Black (broker) Strategic Communication design Phone: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700 Chris Gardner / Matthew Neal [email protected] Olivia Manser / Angela Gray About Ergomed plc Ergomed provides specialized services to the pharmaceutical industry covering all phases of clinical trials, post-approval pharmacovigilance and medical information. Ergomed’s profitable and rapidly growing services business includes a full suite of high-quality contract research and clinical trial management (CRO) services under the Ergomed brand, as well as a suite of pharmacovigilance solutions (PV ) specialized cutting-edge products, integrated under the PrimeVigilance brand, and recognized international expertise in the development of orphan drugs, under the PSR brand. For more information visit: http://ergomedplc.com.

