Tevano begins trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Vancouver, British Columbia – (Newsfile Corp. – April 26, 2021) – Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. (CSE: TEVO) (“Tevano”, or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that its common shares have begun to sell. be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol (FSE: 7RB).

The Company’s international securities identification number is (ISIN: CA88165V1076) and its German securities identification number is (WKN: A2QQTE). The Company’s shares will continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol (CSE: TEVO).

David Bajwa, CEO of Tevano, said: “We are pleased to announce the listing of our shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As one of the largest exchanges in the world, our cross-listing, we believe, will help negotiate liquidity and make it easier for institutional and retail investors to invest in Tevano across Europe. ”

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the largest stock exchanges in the world, behind only the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market. With more than 3,000 international companies listed, investors directly connected to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange represent more than 30% of global investment capital.

About Tevano

Tevano is the developer of Health Shield, an innovative AI-based electronic device that provides instant body temperature scanning and alerts users if they need to wear a face mask. Health Shield devices can be placed at all entrances that customers and / or employees use to access buildings. The Health Shield device is supported by a cloud-based software solution that can be used to manage multiple devices and provide detailed reports and analysis. Tevano enjoys an equitable relationship with Nevatronix, a leader in kiosk and display technology. Management believes this relationship gives Tevano access to very robust supply chains and gives the company a unique ability to respond and serve the ever-changing commercial markets for health tracking technologies.

The story continues

For more information, please visit www.tevano.com

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected] or call 416-628-7441

On behalf of the Board of Directors of:

TEVANO SYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC

David Bajwa, Managing Director

[email protected]

778-388-4806

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. More specifically and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements and matters. Forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the company. Although the management of the company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which these forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, as no assurance can be given that they will be will prove accurate. .

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the Company’s current expectations and management plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that relying on these statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Because forward-looking statements and information relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently expected due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to raise additional capital and the ability of the Company to obtain regulatory and exchange approvals. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Readers are cautioned that the above list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and no commitment is made to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81592