STMicroelectronics announces the status of the Paris Bourse ordinary share buyback program: STM





PR NC2997C STMicroelectronics announces the status ofCommon share buyback program Disclosure of transactions in own shares Period from Apr 19, 2021 at Apr 23, 2021 AMSTERDAM April 26, 2021 – STMicroelectronics NV (the Company or STMicroelectronics), a global leader in semiconductors serving customers across the spectrum of electronic applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the program) disclosed in a press release release dated November 5, 2018. The program was approved by a shareholders’ resolution of May 31, 2018 and by the Supervisory Board. STMicroelectronics NV (registered in the commercial register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: STM) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between April 19, 2021 to April 23, 2021 (the Period), of 442,451 ordinary shares (i.e. 0.05% of the issued share capital) at a weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 31.6619 and for an overall price of 14,008 820.30 EUR. Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions carried out during the Period in respect of the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in a detailed form. Transactions during the period Transaction dates Number of share purchased Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR) Total amount paid (EUR) Market on which the shares were purchased (MIC code) 19 Apr 2021 92,792 32.4154 3,007,889.80 XPAR Apr 20, 2021 92,042 31.1900 2,870,789.98 XPAR Apr 21, 2021 87,265 30.9709 2 702 675.59 XPAR Apr 22, 2021 84 975 31.7988 2,702,103.03 XPAR 23 Apr 2021 85 377 31.9215 2,725,361.91 XPAR Total for the period 442 451 31.6619 14,008,820.30 Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds a total of 10,956,324 treasury shares, which represents approximately 1.2% of the issued share capital of the Company. In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Commission, a full breakdown of the different operations in the Program is available on the ST website ( https://investors.st.com/buyback-program ). About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 46,000 semiconductor technology creators and manufacturers who master the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, as well as the need to support a more secure world. sustainable. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, as well as the large-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. More information is available at www.st.com. For more information, please contact:

RELATIONS WITH INVESTORS:

Cline Berthier

Group VP, Investor Relations

Phone: +41.22.929.58.12

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis Breton

External corporate communications

Phone: + 33.6.59.16.79.08

[email protected] C2997C – ST – Disclosure of transactions in PR own shares – April 26, 2021 FINAL FOR PUBLICATION

