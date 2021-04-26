Sheffield’s Semper Fortis Esports successfully begins trading on the Aquis stock exchange





Yorkshire-based tech company Semper Fortis Esports PLC has successfully started operations on the Aquis Exchange growth market after an oversubscribed fundraiser. The Sheffield esports company, which focuses on building esports teams, forming brand and technology partnerships and providing business-to-business consulting services, has announced its first day of trading having raised approximately $ 2.5 million through placement and subscription. The fundraising gives the company a market capitalization upon admission of approximately 4.2 million to the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE). The company which has Atari co-founder Nolan Bushnell on board as a non-executive director said it would use the net proceeds for working capital purposes in pursuit of its strategic goals, and which the directors believe that the company has the skills and the vision to win. a solid foothold in the UK market, which should mature quickly. The company said esports growth is exploding, with 2.7 billion players expected across the world last year, giving its investors unique exposure to the new sector. His first esports team signed in April 2021 and compete as Top Blokes, placing third in Europe and sixth in the world in the Rocket League Championship Series at the end of the fall 2020 split. Hybridan LLP has acted as the Company’s AQSE Business Advisor and Broker with respect to admission and placement and acts as the Company’s AQSE Business Advisor and Broker upon admission. Kevin Soltani, CEO of Semper Fortis Esports, said: We are delighted with the support the company has received from existing and new shareholders. The successful fundraising will now allow management to begin pursuing their strategy in the exciting and growing market represented by esports, which is expected to grow 12% per year globally between 2020 and 2024. We look forward to update the market with other developments in a timely manner. Classes. Our multi-faceted business model spanning esports teams, brand and technology partnerships, and B2B advisory services ensures investors have multiple shots when it comes to exposure to this rapidly growing industry. Nolan Bushnell, who started video game console maker Atari with the late Ted Dabney in the early 1970s, was involved in the creation of the retro game Pong, after being inspired by a similar ping pong game on a other console. He added: When I started Atari and the video game industry in the 1970s, we had no idea where it would end. Now I can say that esports are growing in popularity enormously, with a completely inclusive and fun philosophy. Semper Fortis is right at the forefront in this area.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos