Porsche CEO Move Over Turbos Says Technology Has Strategic Priority

Steve Jobs has trained consumers too well, says Kjell Gruner, the new President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America Inc. And now, automakers have a lot of catching up to do to meet Apple Inc.’s user interface standards.

“With their ecosystem and smooth customer experience, they’ve shaped customer expectations,” Gruner says of Apple. It has a direct impact on how people feel when they step into – or buy – technology as big as a car. “We must integrate [digital] with physical experience because we are a very, very physical product. If you don’t have digital experiences, you’re not on the radar screen. You are irrelevant.“

The digital experience includes everything from an electric vehicle that instantly turns on and syncs with your phone the moment you step inside, to an app that lets you build your own ‘dream garage’ of cars. , including the ability to download performance-related software directly to the vehicle.

Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. Source: Porsche

During a private video call on April 21, Gruner spoke in awe of the instant and seamless nature of Apple’s integration into everyday life. The wait is now spreading to cars, he says, making maintaining relevance “difficult” for the 90-year-old automaker that cut its teeth producing naturally aspirated, manual racing machines. , resolutely analog.

Indeed, when Porsche executives talk about future plans, they usually focus on the upgrades and upgrades to those heritage-inspired 911s that titillate longtime fans, as well as the growing luxury of its SUVs, which help to expand its market share. For the best incomes of the Volkswagen group brand, this has long been enough to arouse the passion of unconditional customers, record sales in recent years for the automaker based in Stuttgart, Germany.

The new shopping trip

In the first quarter of 2021, Porsche sales increased 36% from the previous year, reaching 71,986 units sold worldwide. The number was driven mainly by demand in China, its largest market. But while car buyers in China and Europe might wait six or nine months for a special color combination or track specification on their new car, Gruner says, Americans expect immediate satisfaction. Phone apps, online configurators, social media, and even video games have made American consumers more demanding and particular than ever about automotive culture and what they want for themselves. “They have a certain vision of the desired configuration, ”he says. “And also, they want it tomorrow.”

More than

Gruner says digital products inside and outside the car will in fact be improve the driving experience for loyal Porsche enthusiasts, including those who are reluctant to accept new vehicles like the Taycan and other EVs, which can sometimes look more like devices than machines. New digital efforts like Porsche Research help buyers find new and used Porsches across the country. Porsche ID, which allows users to create a virtual garage of dream cars, like in a video game, works to grab the attention of younger and American buyers.

Meanwhile, the Porsche Drive the rental service, which operates via a phone app, is Already bringing in new buyers, the company says, especially for the Taycan. He plays on the idea that consumers show down on engagement can replace their car with another at any time. According to Porsche, users often end up choosing the one they prefer.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo electric sedan. Photographer: Delia Baum

These tools, owned and operated by the brand, function as tools for collecting data on potential customers. The aim is to track consumers’ digital habits, or ‘journeys’, to help Porsche anticipate what they will want to buy – so they know what to have in stock in the showroom. It isn’t happening yet, but it will, Gruner says.

“We have a project called Virtual Build-to-Order where we, with artificial intelligence, are trying to predict what [clients] will order and try from the manufacturer that – bring it already in the pipeline and have it here, ”Gruner says. Versions of this idea are used everywhere from trendy malls to grocery stores, although they are rare in the automotive world.

So far, the revenue generated by these digital products, as well as applications related to finance and insurance, has been “minimal,” Gruner admits. But he predicts that they will eventually influence and impact “100%” of the business.

Inside the car

The digital focus in a genuine Porsche vehicle is currently more apparent in the New Taycan, the $ 80,000 electric sedan that is the automaker’s essential engine 1 billion euros ($ 1.2 billion) switch to EVs and carbon neutrality.

With its curved driver’s display and large passenger touchscreen totaling 53 inches of unaltered screen time, along with real-time traffic updates and charging station mapping, the Taycan is programmed to make the mouths water. consumers treated by smartphone.

But it’s not as fast as a phone. From the full “off” position, it takes several moments for the vehicle to “wake up” – that’s why it stays on even when the car is parked and the owner walks away. It does not turn off completely until the owner presses a button on the key fob to “lock” it. Otherwise, it always stays silently “on”, which can drain the battery.

The Porsche Taycan includes a myriad of screens in its cabin. Photographer: Hannah Elliott / Bloomberg

It’s a solution that Gruner says is “not at all” perfect, but that brings Porsche closer to the connectivity levels of smartphones. And it can be confusing to get out of the car and walk away, without turning the ignition key or pressing a power button. It helps to have a salesperson on site to make sure everything is okay.

“With [the iPhone], the startup time is zero – that’s what customers are used to, ”says Gruner. “But that’s because the phone is still on. If you lock a car, it’s like turning off your iPhone. And when was the last time you really turned off your iPhone? Customers start the car and expect [claps] it’s all there – navigation, whatever. But we have to live with it, ”he says. “This customer expectation comes from these [Apple] devices, like it or not. “

Still, so far, everything is fine: in the first quarter, Porsche delivered 9,072 Taycans worldwide. The number dragged sales of the longtime 911 by just 61 units.