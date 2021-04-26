Business
Porsche CEO Move Over Turbos Says Technology Has Strategic Priority
Steve Jobs has trained consumers too well, saysKjell Gruner, the new President and CEO ofPorsche Cars North America Inc. And now, automakers have a lot of catching up to do to meet Apple Inc.’s user interface standards.
“With their ecosystem and smooth customer experience, they’ve shaped customer expectations,” Gruner says of Apple. It has a direct impact on how people feel when they step into – or buy – technology as big as a car. “We must integrate [digital] with physical experience because we are a very, very physical product. If you don’t have digital experiences, you’re not on the radar screen. You are irrelevant.“
The digital experience includes everything from an electric vehicle that instantly turns on and syncs with your phone the moment you step inside, to an app that lets you build your own ‘dream garage’ of cars. , including the ability to download performance-related software directly to the vehicle.
During a private video call on April 21, Gruner spoke in awe of the instant and seamless nature of Apple’s integration into everyday life. The wait is now spreading to cars, he says, making maintaining relevance “difficult” for the 90-year-old automaker that cut its teeth producing naturally aspirated, manual racing machines. , resolutely analog.
Indeed, when Porsche executives talk about future plans, they usually focus on the upgrades and upgrades to those heritage-inspired 911s that titillate longtime fans, as well as the growing luxury of its SUVs, which help to expand its market share. For the best incomes of the Volkswagen group brand, this has long been enough to arouse the passion of unconditional customers, record sales inrecentyears for the automaker based in Stuttgart, Germany.
The new shopping trip
In the first quarter of 2021, Porsche sales increased 36% from the previous year, reaching 71,986 units sold worldwide. The number was driven mainly by demand in China, its largest market. But while car buyers in China and Europe might wait six or nine months for a special color combination or track specification on their new car, Gruner says, Americans expect immediate satisfaction. Phone apps, online configurators, social media, and even video games have made American consumers more demanding and particular than ever about automotive culture and what they want for themselves. “They have a certain vision of the desired configuration, ”he says. “And also, they want it tomorrow.”
Gruner says digital products inside and outside the car will in fact be improve the driving experience for loyal Porsche enthusiasts, including those who are reluctant to accept new vehicles like the Taycan and other EVs, which can sometimes look more like devices than machines. New digital efforts like Porsche Research help buyers find new and used Porsches across the country. Porsche ID, which allows users to create a virtual garage of dream cars, like in a video game, works to grab the attention of younger and American buyers.
Meanwhile, the Porsche Drive the rental service, which operates via a phone app, isAlready bringing in new buyers, the company says, especially for the Taycan. He plays on the idea that consumers show down on engagementcan replace their car with another at any time. According to Porsche, users often end up choosing the one they prefer.
These tools, owned and operated by the brand, function as tools for collecting data on potential customers. The aim is to track consumers’ digital habits, or ‘journeys’, to help Porsche anticipate what they will want to buy – so they know what to have in stock in the showroom. It isn’t happening yet, but it will, Gruner says.
“We have a project called Virtual Build-to-Order where we, with artificial intelligence, are trying to predict what [clients] will order and try from the manufacturer that – bring it already in the pipeline and have it here, ”Gruner says. Versions of this idea are used everywhere from trendy malls to grocery stores, although they are rare in the automotive world.
So far, the revenue generated by these digital products, as well as applications related to finance and insurance, has been “minimal,” Gruner admits. But he predicts that they will eventually influence and impact “100%” of the business.
Inside the car
The digital focus in a genuine Porsche vehicle is currently more apparent in theNew Taycan, the $ 80,000 electric sedan that is the automaker’s essential engine 1 billion euros ($ 1.2 billion) switch to EVs and carbon neutrality.
With its curved driver’s display and large passenger touchscreen totaling 53 inches of unaltered screen time, along with real-time traffic updates and charging station mapping, the Taycan is programmed to make the mouths water. consumers treated by smartphone.
But it’s not as fast as a phone. From the full “off” position, it takes several moments for the vehicle to “wake up” – that’s why it stays on even when the car is parked and the owner walks away. It does not turn off completely until the owner presses a button on the key fob to “lock” it. Otherwise, it always stays silently “on”, which can drain the battery.
It’s a solution that Gruner says is “not at all” perfect, but that brings Porsche closer to the connectivity levels of smartphones. And it can be confusing to get out of the car and walk away, without turning the ignition key or pressing a power button. It helps to have a salesperson on site to make sure everything is okay.
“With [the iPhone], the startup time is zero – that’s what customers are used to, ”says Gruner. “But that’s because the phone is still on. If you lock a car, it’s like turning off your iPhone. And when was the last time you really turned off your iPhone? Customers start the car and expect [claps] it’s all there – navigation, whatever. But we have to live with it, ”he says. “This customer expectation comes from these [Apple] devices, like it or not. “
Still, so far, everything is fine: in the first quarter, Porsche delivered 9,072 Taycans worldwide. The number dragged sales of the longtime 911 by just 61 units.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]