Business
The price gap between homes under construction and ready-made homes is narrowing, report finds
BENGALURU: The price differential between ready-to-move-in (RTM) and under construction (UC) homes fell from 5-8% in 2018 to 3-5% in cities, real estate adviser Anarock said on Monday.
In 2017, the difference between the two categories was between 9% and 12% depending on the city.
Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai Metropolitan Area (MMR) recorded the least price difference between RTM and UC homes at 3%.
The average price of RTM houses in the NCR was Rs 4,650 per square foot, while for UC houses it was Rs 4,500 per square foot. In MMR it was Rs 10,700 per square foot. 10,350 per square foot respectively.
Previously, buyers of homes under construction had a major advantage. Their patience and willingness to court construction risk were rewarded with significantly lower prices. However, construction delays and stalled projects have had a predictable and risk averse outcome, with demand heavily skewed towards ready properties, ”said Anuj Puri, President of Anarock Property Consultants.
While the fact that RTM houses do not attract the GST was an added attraction, even the price differential between RTM and UC houses has eroded considerably, ”he added.
Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai have the highest RTM-UC price difference at around 5%, while in Bangalore and Kolkata the difference is 4%.
Closing the price gap works well for end users as well as investors. End users can see what they’re buying and save rent by moving in immediately, while investors focused on stable rentals can start earning immediately, Anarock said. For the past four years, developers have been reluctant to increase the prices of ready-made homes because they have to clear their inventory.
