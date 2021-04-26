SUSE, open source software company, settles in Frankfurt





BERLIN (Reuters) – SUSE, a German-born open source enterprise software company, on Monday announced plans to go public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as it seeks new capital to invest in organic growth and acquisitions. SUSE will issue $ 500 million of new shares through the debt repayment offer, while Swedish investment fund EQT, which acquired SUSE in 2018 for $ 2.5 billion, will sell an additional unspecified number of shares. ‘existing actions. EQT hired SAP veteran Melissa di Donato to lead SUSE two years ago and the American – the first woman to lead a company undertaking an IPO in Germany – has driven its aggressive expansion. The planned IPO will give us the strategic and financial flexibility to guarantee our long-term independence, di Donato said in a statement. Di Donato, a rare example of a female CEO in the male-dominated tech industry, is a personal advocate for encouraging women to lead and has written books for girls with colorful titles such as How Do Mermaids Poo ?. SUSE, founded in 1992, provides enterprise solutions using open source software such as Linux, enabling businesses to run applications in hybrid environments ranging from cloud data centers to devices at the edge of networks. The Linux specialist last year made its own acquisition of Rancher Labs, a leader in another application called Kubernetes, which makes computing tasks portable. Di Donato told reporters she will look for other potential acquisitions as she aims for revenue growth above SUSE’s forecast of 17% annual growth in its addressable markets between 2020 and 2024. SUSE reported adjusted revenue of $ 503 million for the year through October 31, up 17%, with a gross profit margin of 94%. Revenue growth continued at the same pace in the quarter through Jan.31, the company said. SUSE will issue new shares with a view to reducing its leverage ratio – or net debt to core earnings – to 3.25 times. He did not give a figure for his current leverage ratio. The size of EQT’s stake was not immediately known, but a source familiar with the matter said that the IPO could give an overall valuation of between 5 billion and 8 billion euros (6.1 billion to $ 9.7 billion). BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley are acting as global co-coordinators and associate bookkeepers on the offering, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and JP Morgan acting as associate bookkeepers. (1 USD = 0.8264 euros) Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and David Goodman

