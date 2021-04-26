The effect of federal reserves on mortgage rates: what you need to know

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero in 2020 in an emergency response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Fed’s action was aimed at helping Americans struggling financially amid the epidemic by making borrowing more affordable.

While the Fed doesn’t regulate your mortgage rate, the central bank sets the funds rate to impact the economy. This action indirectly influences the loan rates that consumers pay. The Fed kept the policy rate close to zero at its last meeting, with no rate hike planned until 2023.

Record low rates make this a good time to take a look at your personal financial situation and look into buying a home or mortgage refinancing.

Why the Fed cut rates

The job of the Federal Reserve is to keep unemployment rates low and inflation under control. One of its tools is to set the fund rate. By law, banks must maintain a certain level of liquidity in their regional branch of the Federal Reserve to guarantee customer withdrawals. If a bank does not meet its reserve requirements, a bank with excess funds can provide it with an unsecured loan. The funds rate is the interest that the lending bank can charge.

When the Fed cuts the funds rate, banks are encouraged to lower interest rates on short-term loans, which stimulates the economy. This step can improve consumer confidence and inspire spending. It can also encourage companies to borrow money for capital investments or for hiring. However, if debt levels or inflation become high, the Fed may raise the fund rate to slow borrowing.

The Fed’s Impact on Mortgages

Long-term loans, such as mortgages, are also indirectly impacted by the actions of the Fed. Fixed mortgage rates are tied to the 10-year Treasury rate, which can sometimes be affected by the funds rate. Government bonds, which mature in 10 years, are seen as a sign of investors’ prospects. Strong demand usually occurs during an uncertain economy, as bonds are considered a safer investment. Meanwhile, the Fed is lowering rates because they are easy to sell to investors. Over the past two decades, mortgage rates have fallen as rates of return have fallen.

Fixed mortgage rates can also be influenced by external factors. For example, during a hot seller’s market, such as in 2020, more people buy a home, mortgage lenders may raise mortgage rates to slow demand. Experts predict that the 2021 domestic market will remain strong.

If you are interested in current mortgage rates in the real estate market, you may be able to get approval if you reapply for a home loan if you've been turned down in the past and addressed your reasons for turning it down.

Or consider mortgage refinancing

Lower interest rates can also be beneficial for homeowners who already have home loans. Depending on your current terms and the state of the repayment process, refinancing your mortgage at a lower interest rate can save you significant financial savings. The rates you can qualify for depend on your personal financial situation and credit score. A lower rate can lead to a lower payment, which can help you pay off your mortgage faster.

Just like a new home loan, a refinanced mortgage will also include the loan origination and lender fees. A good rule of thumb is that refinancing makes financial sense if you can recoup the costs within a month or two of the new loan.

The Fed's actions to help the economy can benefit you personally if you are prepared to buy a home. Homeownership offers several advantages, such as tax deductions, stabilized expenses, and potential appreciation.

