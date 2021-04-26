Canada’s Fortuna enters West Africa with $ 884 million deal with Roxgold





(Reuters) – Canadas Fortuna Silver Mines Inc said on Monday it would buy Roxgold Inc in a cash and stock transaction valued at around C $ 1 billion ($ 884.32 million), marking its foray in the lucrative precious metals mining region of West Africa. . Fortuna, which operates in Peru, Mexico and Argentina, would acquire the Roxgolds projects in Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast with a planned combined annual gold equivalent production of 450,000 ounces. Despite the security risks associated with mining in Burkina Faso, the country is attractive to gold miners because the cost of producing the metal is much lower than in the rest of the world. In an era of high gold prices, this translates into large margins for miners. The deal with Fortunas comes more than five months after rival Endeavor Mining agreed to buy Teranga Gold, a West African specialist company, in a nearly $ 2 billion deal to become the largest gold miner in the region. Roxgolds Yaramoko’s high-grade gold mine in Burkina Faso has a 2021 production outlook of 120,000-130,000 ounces, while its Sgula mine in Côte d’Ivoire is expected to produce over 130,000 ounces per year for the first six years, pending its construction decision in mid-2021. The merged company will be in a better position to continue accelerating development of the Sgula gold project at a lower cost, Fortuna CEO Jorge A. Ganoza said in a statement. Appian Natural Resources Fund, Roxgolds’ largest shareholder, said it supports the deal. Roxgold shareholders will receive 0.283 Fortuna common shares and CA $ 0.001 for each Roxgold common share held. The exchange ratio involves a consideration of approximately C $ 2.73 per Roxgold share, a premium of 42.1% over its last closing price. After the merger, the existing shareholders of Fortuna and Roxgold will own approximately 64.3% and 35.7% of the combined company, respectively. ($ 1 = 1.2439 Canadian dollars) Report by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Edited by Ramakrishnan M.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos