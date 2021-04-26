Savosolar Plcs trade review for January March 2021 Stockholm Stock Exchange: SAVOS

Savosolar Plc

Summary of Savosolar Plcs activities for January-March 2021

Key figures in January March 2021

The Savosolars’ income in January-March was 0.7 million euros (January March 2020: 1.3 million euros).

The operating result (EBIT) in January and March amounted to -1.1 million euros (-1.0 million euros).

The net result for January March amounted to -1.2 million euros (-1.1 million euros).

Jari Varjotie, CEO of Savosolars:

Our Narbonne, Pons and Cadaujac projects, currently in the delivery phase, went ahead as planned during the first quarter. The Issoudun and Creutzwald systems were in use for most of the start of the year, producing clean energy for our customers, but their final deliveries were postponed to the second quarter.

Sales for January March were lower than in the first quarter of last year. Our turnover comes mainly from projects, that is to say from the recognition of their turnover as a percentage of completion based on cumulative costs. It is typical of project-based operations that the revenues of different quarters can vary widely depending on the degree of completion of project deliveries.

In the development of our operations, we have made special efforts to increase the efficiency of the execution of several simultaneous projects and in the development of project acquisitions. Indeed, this development work has already given good results. As the volume of our deliveries will continue to increase, the ability to efficiently deliver multiple projects at the same time will be of tremendous importance. We have continued our determined efforts to develop our operations towards profitable activities.

Our operating result for January March was -1.1 million euros. The net result for the period came to -1.2 million euros.

Our backlog at the end of March stood at 1.3 million euros, compared to 3.2 million euros a year ago. The order book for the comparison period was increased by large orders, Issoudun and Creutzwald. In the company’s sales management system, the total value of projects in the bidding and planning phase was around 138 million euros (117 million euros at the end of 2020) . In the figure from the end of March, we can see the growing interest of industries in using clean solar energy for their heating process, and the budget offers made for such projects.

In Germany, we won a tender in March for the delivery of a solar thermal system to Stadtwerke Lemgo GmbH, but contract negotiations did not result in an agreement. The fact that Savosolar won the tender is sufficient proof that our determined work in the solar thermal systems market has strengthened our presence in Central Europe.

The outlook for the solar thermal energy market remains very positive, especially in Europe, as businesses and cities seek truly clean solutions for heat generation. Interest in the production of clean heat is increasing not only in France, but also in Germany and Poland in particular. The European Union’s Green Deal program also supports this development elsewhere in Europe. On the other hand, delays could be observed in the investment decisions of our clients while waiting for the national Green Deal support programs to be specified in more detail.

Outside of Europe, international mining companies, for example, are actively seeking new forms of energy instead of fossil fuel sources.

In Asia, our negotiations with the Chinese company Guangzhou Power Supply Co., Ltd. have progressed favorably.

In March, the city of Helsinki announced the winners of its Helsinki Energy Challenge. The HIVE consortium, in which Savosolar Plc participated, was selected as one of the winners. The competition was looking for solutions for carbon neutral heating. The proposal of the HIVE consortia consists of proven technologies. It combines technologies such as seawater heat pumps, large-scale solar thermal systems, electric boilers and heat accumulators. This victory demonstrates that solar heat can also be a competitive form of heat production for northern cities and that it can also be easily combined with other energy sources. In addition to the HIVE consortium, Savosolar was involved in the Sustainable Heat Coalition consortium which was also chosen for the final. Both consortia have already started using the solutions in international marketing and sales.

The subscription period for the 2-2020 warrants plan also took place during the reference period. Of the warrants, nearly 90% were exercised to subscribe for shares. With the subscriptions made with warrants and the directed issue of shares on unexercised warrants, we raised around 1.4 million euros in new share capital before transaction costs.

Savosolars solar thermal systems generate thermal energy without emissions. We help organizations and businesses reduce their CO2 emissions through clean renewable thermal energy. Our strengths include advanced sensor technology, compatibility with other heat generating equipment, and the ability to implement turnkey systems that exceed customer expectations. In the market, we are recognized as an innovative and reliable operator, which helps its customers to achieve their environmental goals in a cost-effective manner.

SALES PERFORMANCE IN JANUARY MARCH 2021

The comparison figures of this activity review refer to the corresponding period in 2020, unless otherwise indicated. The activity review has not been audited.

Savosolars’ income in January March was 0.7 (1.3) million euros.

Savosolars’ operating profit (EBIT) for January March amounted to -1.1 (-1.0) million euros. The net result for January March amounted to -1.2 (-1.1) million euros. The result was weakened by the year-over-year decrease in first quarter revenue recognized for projects using the percentage of completion method, and financing costs of 0.1 million euros. of the 2-2020 warrants plan and the corresponding managed share issue carried out in March.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period March 31, 2021 amounted to € 2.5 (0.1) million. Equity at the end of the period under review amounted to 4.4 (2.0) million euros, with the equity ratio being 64.0 (44.9) percent.



Comparison by reporting period (FAS, unaudited)

(1000 EUR) Jan-Mar 2021 Jan-Mar 2020 Switch (%) Jan-Dec 2020 Returned 742 1,270 -41.5 5,117 Operating profit (EBIT) -1,090 -1,045 -4.4 -3 897 Profit / loss for the period -1 230 -1,079 -14.0 -4,977

EVENTS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD

On March 26, 2021, Savosolar announced that it had been selected as the lead bidder to negotiate the delivery of a solar heating system worth around 2.1 million euros to Stadtwerke Lemgo GmbH in Germany. Contract negotiations ended without results, which was announced by Savosolar after the reference period of April 14, 2021.

On February 15, 2021, Savosolar announced that it had entered into a settlement agreement with Sunti SAS in which the parties agreed that neither party will file an appeal against the resolution adopted by the Montpellier Commercial Court on December 23, 2020, in which Savosolar was ordered to pay Sunti SAS a total amount of 137,000 euros in damages for breach of contract concerning the exclusivity clause in the context of a call for tenders for a solar thermal project.

On January 8, 2021, Savosolar announced that it had signed a contract worth approximately € 300,000 for the pilot delivery of a solar thermal system to AbSolar in Cadaujac, France.

The share subscription period for the 2-2020 warrants of Savosolar Plc ended on March 19, 2021. Based on the warrants, 12,977,135 new shares were subscribed and the company raised approximately 1.3 million dollars. ‘euros of new share capital before transaction costs. Approximately 89.5% of the warrants were exercised to subscribe for shares. In addition, with regard to unexercised warrants, the board of directors of the company decided on a managed share issue in which the company raised approximately 0.1 million euros in proceeds before transaction costs. In total, 14,498,631 new shares were subscribed under the subscription and managed issue warrants plan. The new shares were entered in the Finnish Commercial Register on March 29, 2021. The total number of shares of the company as of March 31, 2021 was 77,440,623.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

On April 14, 2021, Savosolar announced that negotiations between Savosolar and Stadtwerke Lemgo GmbH in Germany regarding the delivery of a solar heating system have ended without results.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SAVOSOLARS AND FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS IN 2021

Savosolars Annual General Meeting will be held on April 27, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting will be held without the presence of shareholders or their proxy at the meeting location. The arrangement is based on the temporary act which entered into force on October 3, 2020.

Savosolar will publish its semi-annual report from January to June on August 19, 2021.

The activity review from January to September will be published on October 27, 2021.

