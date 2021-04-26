Oil drops amid COVID outbreak in India and increased supply





LONDON (Reuters) – Oil fell on Monday over fears that the surge in COVID-19 cases in India could hurt demand for fuel in the world’s third-largest oil importer, as a case of force comes to an end Major on exports from a Libyan terminal and an expected increase in OPEC + supply added to the pressure. FILE PHOTO: A VLCC tanker is seen at a crude oil terminal in Ningbo Zhoushan port, Zhejiang province, China May 16, 2017. Photo taken May 16, 2017. REUTERS / Stringer Brent crude was $ 1.08, or 1.6%, down to $ 65.03 a barrel at 1:29 p.m. GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 97 cents, or 1.6%, to $ 61.17 a barrel. Both benchmarks fell about 1% last week. The market tends to focus more on bad news from India and Japan at the moment, where the number of new coronavirus cases has risen sharply, leading to the imposition of mobility restrictions. increased, Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said. Japan is the world’s fourth largest importer of crude oil. India on Monday ordered its armed forces to help fight the spike in new coronavirus infections that are overwhelming hospitals, as countries like Britain, Germany and the United States pledged to send urgent medical help. For a graph on daily COVID-19 cases in India: Consulting firm FGE expects gasoline demand in India to decline 100,000 barrels per day (b / d) in April and more than 170,000 b / d in May. Total gasoline sales in India reached nearly 747,000 bpd in March. Demand for diesel, which at around 1.75 million bpd accounts for around 40% of refined fuel sales in India, could decline by 220,000 b / d in April and an additional 400,000 b / d in May, according to FGE. In Japan, a third state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures began on Sunday, affecting nearly a quarter of the population as the country tries to tackle a surge in COVID-19 cases. It is not clear whether India’s outbreak cases will be enough to spur the group (OPEC +) to act (to stop a gradual easing of production restrictions), but the latest case increases, especially in the region Asia-Pacific, are concern, said Kevin Solomon, analyst at StoneX. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its Russia-led allies, a group known as OPEC +, will discuss production policy in a meeting this week. The group agreed at a meeting in early April to ease production brakes by 350,000 barrels per day (b / d) in May, an additional 350,000 b / d in June and around 400,000 b / d in June. July. The impending wave of fresh supply from OPEC +, coupled with new concerns about demand, has shaken hopes of a significant jump in summer prices, said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. The prospect of increased Libyan oil production has also put pressure on prices. The Libyas National Oil Corporation (NOC) said it lifted a force majeure at Hariga port after settling a budget dispute with the new government. Libyan oil production fell last week from 1.3 million barrels per day (b / d) to around 1 million b / d after the NOC declared the force majeure event. Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London, additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

