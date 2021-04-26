Poundland owner chooses Warsaw over London for Pepco listing





LONDON (Reuters) – South African conglomerate Steinhoff has chosen Warsaw over London to list shares of its Pepco group’s discount distribution business, in what could become Poland’s largest initial public offering (IPO) this year . FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside a Poundland branch in Altrincham, Britain January 7, 2020. REUTERS / Phil Noble / File Photo The choice of Warsaw will give a boost to the Polish capital stock exchange which saw a rise in listings but was abandoned by the parcel delivery company InPost, which opted to list in Amsterdam in January. Pepco was launched in Poland, it’s our home market, it’s our biggest market … it’s our most profitable market and it’s our emotional home, CEO Andy Bond told reporters when he was asked why the company opted for Warsaw. Asked whether a zloty listing would deter foreign investors, CFO Nick Wharton said the company has taken into account the monetary impact of its listing on one of the European stock exchanges and concluded that it was always the right place to be. Pepco operates in more than 3,200 stores in 16 countries and is led by Bond, a former CEO of Britains supermarket chain Asda. In Poland, it is sold in more than 1,000 stores. Earlier this month, Reuters cited sources as saying that Pepco, which owns Poundland in the UK as well as the PEPCO and Dealz brands in Europe, was valued at around 5 billion euros ($ 6 billion). Pepco had said in March that he was considering listing in London or Warsaw. Steinhoff is still grappling with the fallout from a 2017 accounting scandal and since 2019 the company and its creditors have been weighing options for Pepco. He said he would sell at least 15% of the shares in Pepcos. We are firmly positioned to generate significant long-term growth, given our proposition of market-leading clients in the most attractive retail sector, said Bond. He also highlighted the opportunities for expansion across Europe and investments in infrastructure in recent years. Pepco is targeting more than € 1 billion in baseline profits within five to seven years by tripling its number of stores. However, the group does not trade online. Pepco has appointed Richard Burrows, chairman of British American Tobacco, as chairman and will appoint four other non-executive directors. He also gave a business update. For the six months ended March 31, revenue growth was 4.4%, reflecting the opening of 225 net new stores. However, like-for-like revenue fell 2.1%, due to store closures linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. CFO Wharton told reporters the company plans to introduce a prudent dividend policy in the future. Bond said Pepco was open-minded about mergers and acquisitions, but had no specific plans. (1 USD = 0.8256 euros) Reporting by James Davey, additional reporting by Anna Koper and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Paul Sandle, Sarah Young and Jane Merriman

